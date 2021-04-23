A 38-year-old man was allegedly driving erratically Tuesday afternoon and drove onto a curb and struck a fire hydrant and was later found unconscious in his car.
Watertown police received a call of an impaired motorist northbound near North Fourth and Larabee streets.
Citizens approached the man’s car and found him unconscious and not breathing. Two citizens removed the man from the car and gave him CPR.
An off-duty Watertown police officer stopped and helped before on-duty officers arrived.
Officers administered Narcan to the driver, who was also treated by Watertown EMS. Since the driver was impaired, a police K-9 from the Beaver Dam Police Department was called. The vehicle was searched after the K-9 sniff and the driver, after receiving medical treatment, was processed for operating while under the influence of an intoxicant or other drug.
Watertown police are seeking charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance near a park will be sent to the Dodge County District Attorney’s office.
In a statement, Watertown police commended the citizens who provided CPR to the driver for their lifesaving actions.
Anyone with information on this incident or other incidents or crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411).
