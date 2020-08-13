JEFFERSON — Jefferson County’s new epidemiologist initially delayed releasing his recommendations for local schools while awaiting the state’s metrics for closing/reopening schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, when Wisconsin officials pushed back the release of their metrics from last week to next week or possibly the week after, Samroz Jakvani decided to announce the county guidelines right away, so that local schools have the information they need to prepare for the imminent start of classes.
These metrics address the most pressing questions school planners have about reopening/closing schools during the continuing pandemic.
The document, released Monday afternoon, clearly defines terms like “close contact,” “community spread,” “positivity rate,” “isolation” and “quarantine.”
It lays out how the trajectory of the disease is measured and advises districts on how to handle the emergence of positive cases in a classroom, in a building, among students’ siblings and among staff members.
It also includes recommendations for when a district should shift an entire building to all-virtual instruction to curtail the spread of COVID-19, when an entire district should shift to virtual instruction, and when a building or district could shift back to in-person instruction.
The county “burden rate” is defined as the number of cases per 100,000 population. When a county has fewer than 100,000 residents, this is extrapolated from the percentage of the current population that is positive.
Right now, Jefferson County’s “burden rate” is 155.9, and it falls into the “high risk” category. But the county’s COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend.
Depending on these trends and other complex factors, schools might be required to move between levels, possibly even several times during the school year.
Level 1 would entail traditional instruction, a return to normalcy with no special restrictions.
Level 2 — which is where Jefferson is right now — gives parents a choice of having their students attend virtually or face-to-face, with enhanced protections in place for all at the actual school buildings.
Level 3 involves a hybrid model, with students split into two cohorts, each attending school in person two days a week, with the other three days dedicated to virtual instruction.
This would reduce the number of people in a school building at any given time, reducing potential exposure.
Level 4 would entail a switch to all-virtual learning for students.
School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that even the “all-virtual” option does include safe access to the school buildings for the most vulnerable students and families, to assure they can participate in education and receive vital services.
Also, he said that school administrators can require certified teaching staff to report to the school buildings to deliver instruction from there.
During the spring, when districts suddenly had to switch to virtual learning, teachers had to provide instruction from their homes. However, different staffers had inconsistent access to technology and connectivity, which led to issues for the students in their classrooms.
Furthermore, keeping teachers in the building provides in-person learning for the most medically fragile and at-risk students.
“The movement between levels is a fluid process,” Rollefson said. “The district could move from Level 2 to 3, to 4, and back to 2 over the course of one school year,” he said.
“The decision rests with the board of education, which may grant authority to the superintendent to make these decisions,” Rollefson said. “These decisions will be made while consulting health professionals, the Jefferson County Health Department, the school nurse and state officials as necessary.”
He said it even is possible that one school could move to a different model than another — such a switching to all virtual or a hybrid model just for the high school.
Over the course of this entire process, Rollefson said, the district plans to provide frequent and thorough communications for families, staff and students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.