The downtown street clock is stuck in time, but, at least, it’s right twice a day. But that’s about to change.
A casual morning walk in downtown Watertown and everything looks normal, until one notices the 8-foot-tall clock on Main Street.
No matter what time of day, the clock says midnight or noon, depending on one’s preference.
In fact, it was the same yesterday, and every day for weeks before that. It’s been the same since November 2019, when it was turned back for Daylight Saving Time.
“It’s so easy to tell the time and date, and I’ve always got a phone right in front of me, so I don’t think anyone really noticed it doesn’t work,” said one passer-by to a reporter, who was balancing on a bench to photograph the elaborate, but broken timepiece.
Watertown Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe has noticed.
She spoke before the Watertown Common Council Tuesday night and provided the city with an update of the city’s Main Street Program.
“We’re also looking at repairing the downtown street clock, which has not worked since the time change last November,” she said. “It’s been a source of frustration for us.”
Lampe said the individuals at the Main Street Program discussed buying a new clock, but it would cost approximately $16,000, which is almost double what the current clock cost.
She said the Main Street Program purchased the clock in 2011 for the city from Rock Island Fancy Street Clock Co. of Rock Island, Ill. She said the company has since gone out of business and the clock is no longer under warranty.
“I want to thank the community for being so patient with us,” Lampe said, “as we investigated the most cost effective and appropriate repair or replacement solution for our clock.”
Lampe said she’s learned a lot about clock repair and the mechanics that go behind running clocks.
She said the Main Street Program wants to raise approximately $5,700 in community donations to purchase all new internal components for the clock. Lampe said she hopes the art banners “sell well” at auction this year because the money they receive from the banners could go for the clock’s repair costs.
“It’s a really expensive project, but the clock has become an iconic piece in our downtown,” she said. “We feel very strongly about the clock and want to preserve it.”
Lampe said she is working to finalize a contract with Americlock out of Missouri to replace the clock’s internal mechanism. She’s hopeful the work can still be completed this year.
She said if individuals are looking to donate they can call the Watertown Main Street Program at 342-3623 or email her at watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
In her presentation, Lampe told the council members because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Main Street Program will not be holding its Parade of Homes tour or its New Year’s Eve Party.
She said she’s even met with Santa Claus to discuss some creative ventures on how he could safely meet with children during the holiday season.
Also, Lampe said there have been 16 buildings that have undergone exterior improvements already this year with another three buildings set for similar projects this fall. She said the businesses have been working with the city and its redevelopment authority and the Main Street Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.