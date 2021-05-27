JEFFERSON — After a tumultuous spring when everyone was suddenly thrust into online learning, resulting in countless technical challenges, information technology requests are way down in the Jefferson schools district for the 2020-21 school year.
At every school and districtwide, official tech assistance requests came to only about a quarter to a third of last year’s total, with 627 total tickets submitted so far in 2020-21 versus 1,819 tickets in 2019-20.
Those numbers are positive, but they don’t tell the whole story, said district information technology head Jason Poeppel.
The fact was, many requests came in verbally or on-the-fly rather than through the official ticketing system.
“We didn’t really require tickets this last year,” Poeppel said. “We just tried to address the problems as fast as possible.”
And adding to the work IT personnel were doing, individual teachers were stepping up to solve problems for students, while other staff members were collaborating to address all of the issues that cropped up, Poeppel said.
The only exception to the drop in IT tickets recorded this year was summer school, which took place during the summer of 2020 and was entirely virtual except for high school speed and strength classes and August swim lessons and marching/band camp.
Summer school IT requests, while minimal as a proportion of the whole, were twice the previous year’s amount in the summer of 2020. This summer, plans call for a return to on-site classes at all levels, and it’s likely that IT requests for summer school 2021 will drop significantly from last year’s total.
While dealing with continued IT issues related to on-and-off virtual schooling this school year, the department did manage to get a number of projects done.
First, the district rolled out the ClassLink service to streamline and automate gmail and computer account creation for students.
Second, the district redesigned online registration to be more mobile-phone-friendly.
Coming up in the near future, the district will be installing new copiers. These are coming July 1 and are expected to last five years.
In connection with this project, the school board voted to approve a 60-month contract with Rhyme for a base cost of $94,137.60 plus papercut costs of $7,2216.80.
The district will also see per-copy costs for black and white and color printing, which could vary depending on usage.
Projecting a 5% in copier usage with the shift toward more online assignments and materials, Poeppel estimated the cost for the entire 60-month contract at $218,194.32 (based off a projection of roughly 12 million copied pages).
Rhyme had submitted the lowest of three bids the school district had received. Also considered were Gordon Flesch Co., and James Imaging, the latter of which is the company the district currently uses.
This summer, the IT department has several other projects in store.
At the high school, the department will replace the existing wireless access points with six ceiling-mounted APs to enable 170 students taking standardized tests or ACTs to be accommodated in that space.
The department also plans to install permanent wireless APs in the wrestling area and remove the temporary setup that’s there now, will install wireless AP to cover the “tent area” outside the school, and install outside wireless AP for the greenhouse, which currently uses an indoor AP.
Poeppel noted that during the recent FFA plant sale, someone accidentally “watered” the inside access point into the greenhouse, revealing a major drawback to the existing setup.
These projects will all be funded via eRate.
In addition, the department will install an additional network switch in the high school gym IT closet.
Across the district, the IT department is partnering with a vendor to audit its Google Workspace environment to assure students are safe and the district’s data is secure.
Poeppel noted that with schools’ shift to virtual during the pandemic, “Google has been rolling out changes left and right,” entailing many setting changes and updates. The audit will make sure that all of these changes meet the stringent safety and security standards the district aspires to.
Similarly, the IT department will be working with a vendor in the near future to audit the overall network, also to assure safety and security.
Meanwhile, the department will to working to automate curriculum software account provisioning, including designing a new home screen for when students log into their Chromebooks.
At the middle school, classrooms will be getting voice amplification systems including a teacher microphone and a student handheld microphone.
These systems are already in place in the elementary schools, to the great benefit of people with hearing difficulties. With both in-person and virtual students in the same class simultaneously this past year, this system also allows the virtual students to hear what students in the classroom are saying via the handheld mic.
As it does on a regular basis, the IT department is also assessing its hardware to determine what is at the end of its expected life and needs to be replaced.
Slated for replacement are fifth- and ninth-grade Chromebooks, each of which are expected to follow the same student for four years.
Similarly, West Elementary second- through fourth-grade Chromebooks are being replaced due to aging technology. The new ones are expected to last five years.
All classroom support staff are also receiving new Chromebooks, expected to last four years.
Also slated for replacement are the district’s oldest 15 projectors. These have a seven-year lifecycle.
Additionally, the IT department’s own three servers are due to be replaced. The new ones should last seven years.
Meanwhile, office staff computers are getting outdated and will be replaced with newer ones, to last five years.
“There is no doubt you guys have been busy,” school board President Terri Wenkman said, addressing Poeppel and his department. “These past 15 to 18 months have really challenged the department and you have really risen to the occasion.”
