MADISON — A Dodge County prison is reporting additional COVID-19 cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website.
As of Tuesday, Dodge Correctional recorded 46 positive tests among its inmates boosting the number of total confirmed cases to 118. While 89 of those cases are still active, 29 individuals recovered. The facility also had two additional staff members test positive for COVID-19, increasing the total to seven.
The Wisconsin National Guard collected more than 1,600 specimens while conducting site-based testing at Dodge Correctional last week.
At Waupun Correctional, all of the 228 inmates, who have been reported to have COVID-19, recovered. More than 200 COVID-19 cases were reported there in early June.
The correctional facility has had 24 employees test positive.
Fox Lake Correctional Institution has reported eight employees who have had COVID-19; and John C. Burke Correctional Center has had one employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.