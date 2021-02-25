Reeseville man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child

JUNEAU — A 47-year-old Reeseville man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met while working on a dairy farm.
Marcus Statz faces felony charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child between October 2020 and January 2021. If convicted, he could face up to $100,000 in fines or 40 years in prison or both.
Statz appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $5,000 signature bond. Seim ordered that he may not have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim or the individual’s residence. He may also not have any unsupervised contact with any females under 18 years of age, Seim said.
According to the criminal complaint, Statz was hired as a full-time milker in March 2019. The girl and her sister began working more on the dairy farm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as there were no social gatherings and delayed school sporting events.
The complaint said the alleged victim’s parents grew concerned when the girl was in the barn until 1 a.m. when milking should only take until 10 p.m. The alleged victim was also missing hours after the cows were milked and was with Statz. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim and Statz had excuses why milking took longer than normal. Some of the excuses were that the cows knocked over the gate or there was problems with the equipment. The “problems” only occurred on the farm when Statz worked with the victim, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl’s stepfather found her using a computer between 1 and 2 a.m. on Monday, and she tried to conceal the computer, but her stepfather seized it and took it to his wife. The parents were able to read Facebook messages between the girl and Statz, who were discussing where they were going to meet for sex.
The alleged victim told investigators she and Statz began having sex in October. Statz told the girl he had feelings for her and wanted her to move in with him after she turned 18, the complaint stated.
When questioned by authorities, Statz admitted to “crossing the line” and had sexual intercourse with the victim about 10 times in November and December 2020, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Statz said he would leave the farm if asked. He did not know what type of legal troubles he was in for having sex with the girl, but knew it was against the law.
Statz is scheduled to return March 17 to Dodge County Circuit Court for a review hearing; and then again, April 1 for his preliminary hearing.
