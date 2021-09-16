Following the Village of Johnson Creek’s first “Nickel Night” fundraiser in August, the village was able to present $3,000 checks to two community nonprofits. From left are Friends of Johnson Creek Public Library representatives C.J. O’Neil and Carla Morris-Robinson, event coordinator Lyle Wuestenberg, and Friends representative Pat Giese.
At the Village of Johnson Creek’s first “Nickel Night” fundraiser in August, the village was able to present $3,000 checks to two community nonprofits. From left are Johnson Creek Historical Society representative Deb Brown, event coordinator Lyle Wuestenberg, and historical society representative Heidi Hartz.
Following the Village of Johnson Creek’s first “Nickel Night” fundraiser in August, the village was able to present $3,000 checks to two community nonprofits. From left are Friends of Johnson Creek Public Library representatives C.J. O’Neil and Carla Morris-Robinson, event coordinator Lyle Wuestenberg, and Friends representative Pat Giese.
At the Village of Johnson Creek’s first “Nickel Night” fundraiser in August, the village was able to present $3,000 checks to two community nonprofits. From left are Johnson Creek Historical Society representative Deb Brown, event coordinator Lyle Wuestenberg, and historical society representative Heidi Hartz.
JOHNSON CREEK — This past week, the Village of Johnson Creek made large contributions to two major area nonprofits as a result of funds raised during last month’s “Nickel Night.”
The Johnson Creek Historical Society and the Friends of Johnson Creek Public Library each received $3,000 as beneficiaries of the first-time community fundraiser.
Presenting the donations Tuesday was Nickel Night event organizer Lyle Wuestenberg, who owns J&L Tire in Johnson Creek.
The event, held last month, was created as a partnership between local businesses and the Village of Johnson Creek.
The event aimed to celebrate the local community by offering food and family-friendly games for a nickel.
Also at the event, local children had the opportunity to run around the bases at Fireman’s Field with Bernie Brewer and the Brewers Racing Sausages.
In addition, during the event, Johnson Creek Public Library’s top summer readers received surprise savings bonds.
The Village of Johnson Creek and more than 20 local businesses contributed to the event to benefit the two local nonprofits.
The village provided the space for the event at the Johnson Creek Community Center and donated staff time from multiple departments, as well as bringing emergency vehicles and staff members to the site so youngsters could learn about the local emergency services, including the Johnson Creek Fire Department and emergency medical service and the Johnson Creek Police Department.
“Nickel Night represent the best of Johnson Creek,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher.
“We truly are a community that comes together to celebrate and support each other,” Swisher said. “I’m proud the village was able to partner on such an impactful and worthwhile event that will benefit two of our strongest nonprofits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.