ASHIPPUN — Six fire departments battled a fire in a single-family home and contained the blaze to one room of the residence this past week.
Ashippun EMS Captain and Safety Officer Deonne Eske said the firefighters did a “great job” in knocking down the fire so quickly.
Eske, who served as the Ashippun fire chief for 17 years, stepped down in January 2019, allowing Scott Peirick to move up a rank from assistant fire chief to his current role as chief. Peirick was out of the state during the call, so Eske stepped back into her former role as chief.
She said call came into the station at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 22 at a home N826 Highway 67 in the Town of Ashippun. David Atkins is the home’s owner.
“A neighbor had seen the smoke and knocked on the door to alert the owners, but no one was home at the time,” she said. “He then called 911.”
Eske said she immediately called for mutual aid from Hustisford, Lebanon, Neosho, Woodland and Western Lakes fire departments.
“When we rolled up to the scene, we can already see smoke coming from an upstairs window,” Eske said. “We immediately went into attack mode and contained the fire in the dining room. We had a very quick knockdown of the fire. They guys did a great job on the call.”
She said most of the damage is in the dining room with smoke damage throughout the home.
Eske said she couldn’t provide an estimate of damages, but said the investigation is ongoing.
“It doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature,” she said.
