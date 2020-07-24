The Watertown Public Library is open to the public Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If one feels ill, they are asked to stay home. Patrons are to limit their visits to one hour, practice social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Complimentary masks are available.
Families are asked to limit trips to the library to a single family member if at all possible, in order to reduce the number of people in the building. Children under age 16 must have an adult with them.
Curbside service is available. Place holds, then call the library to arrange pick up. Staff will bring items to the vehicle.
The Summer Library Challenge 2020 is available online. To register, go to watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org and start log reading, creating and engaging. Participants have an opportunity to win a prize envelope, free book and SuperDraw tickets for grand prizes. The program is for all ages and ends Aug. 7.
The website has been updated with the latest exterior renderings and floor plans for the library expansion and renovation project. Visit www.watertownpubliclibrary.org and click on “Library Expansion.”
The Garden Tales Farmer’s Market will be held in a new location, the North First Street parking lot along the river by the fire station. The market will be open, starting Aug. 6 on Thursdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. The market will riun through Oct. 22. For more information contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601.
Juggler Steve Girman will give a virtual performance at 10 a.m. Monday on the library’s website. He combines his 30 plus years of passion for performing to create a show that is entertaining and engaging. Girman combines juggling, music and storytelling into an interactive performance for children of all ages. Registration is required. An email with a link to the event will be sent the day before the program. All programs will be viewable for a week after Monday if one is unable to attend the live show. Register on the library’s website or by calling 920-545-2329.
Teen Mindfulness Mondays will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The program will focus on ways to practice mindfulness, meditative, and self-care activities for tweens and teens. Videos will be posted to the YouTube channel, or one can register to have a link to the video emailed.
A special summer readers program will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Each week the library will post on their YouTube page or Facebook page new videos with of readers sharing their favorite picture books.
Teen Craft Tuesday with origami stars will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can make their own unique jewelry out of junk mail and old magazine pages. “Take & Make” kits include magazine and comic book pages, dowel, toothpick, necklace string, and needle threader to string beads. Supplies one will need to provide include scissors, glue stick, and clear nail polish. Registration will be required to reserve a “Take & Make” craft materials kit. Supplies are limited. Teens under 16 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the library. Kits can be picked up from the circulation desk or curbside.
Bad Joke Wednesday will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the YouTube channel. A new video is posted each week to the channel.
A virtual book club will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom to discuss the July selection, “A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkinson Sexton. To get access to the meeting, request to join the group through Facebook.
Miss Tina Time is story time that is held 10 a.m. Thursday. Videos will be shared on the library YouTube page as well as on Facebook each week. Participants can read books from Little University Storytime, sing songs and rhymes from Baby Bounce, and other fun library activities.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm Summer Shorts videos will be posted at 10 a.m. Friday.
Teen Pay-it-Forward Fridays is held at 10 a.m. Friday. The library will provide ideas and/or discussion on ways for tweens and teens to “Pay it Forward” by engaging in positive activities to benefit others within the community and/or send positive messaging out into the world.
Adult Storytime will be held at 3 p.m. Friday on the YouTube Channel. These readings will be from a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction, poetry, short story or anything in between.
The library is also offering a family scavenger hunt, take and make kids craft kits and a virtual book club for adults. The book for August is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In August, the book is “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” by Julia Alvarez. In order to participate request to join the group on Facebook.
