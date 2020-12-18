Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Dec. 21 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 9:30 a.m., St. Mark’s 2020 Christmas Concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; noon, First Congregational UCC Advent Recital; 1 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Holiday Concert at St. Bernard’s 2018; 3 p.m., Holiday Train 2019; 4 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 5 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; 7 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 7:30 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 8:30 p.m., St. Mark’s 2020 Christmas Concert.
Tuesday, Dec. 22 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 1:30 p.m., Sport’s Talk; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 8:30 p.m., Sport’s Talk.
Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 10:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1:30 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent Recital; 2:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8:30 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Dec. 24 — 7:30 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., “Celtic Christmas” with the Evan and Tom Leahy Band; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent Recital; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Handel’s Messiah; 3:30 p.m., “Watch for the Light.” Immanuel Lutheran Candlelight Christmas service; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent Recital.
Friday, Dec. 25 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., “Celtic Christmas” with the Evan and Tom Leahy Band; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., “Watch for the Light.” Immanuel Lutheran Candlelight Christmas service; noon, St. Mark’s 2020 Christmas Concert; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Holiday Concert at St. Bernard’s 2018; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent Recital; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., “Celtic Christmas” with the Evan and Tom Leahy Band; 7 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Handel’s Messiah; 8:30 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020.
Saturday, Dec. 26 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 9 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 10 a.m., St. Mark’s 2020 Christmas Concert; 11:30 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; noon, Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 1 p.m., Holiday Train 2019; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; 3 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2019; 4 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 6 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent Recital; 7 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 8 p.m., Holiday Train 2019.
Sunday, Dec. 27 — 7:30 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 8:30 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.
