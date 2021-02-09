A three-candidate Republican primary is being held Feb. 16 for the 13th Senate District, which has been vacated by the departure of Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who leaves to serve as U.S. Congressman representing southeastern Wisconsin.
Fitzgerald has replaced the retired F. James Sensenbrenner.
The 13th Senate District includes parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties. The cities of Watertown, Waterloo, Lake Mills and Beaver Dam fall within its range.
The Republican candidates for the office are Don Pridemore, John Jagler and Todd Menzel. The primary will reduce the field to one Republican to face a Democrat and two independent candidates April 6 in the general election.
Questionnaires were sent to each candidate and their responses are listed below.
John JaglerJagler, 51, 601 Clyman St., Watertown, has lived in Watertown for 32 years. He is married to wife Heidi and they have three children. He is a graduate of the American School of Broadcasting and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is currently a state representative of the 37th Assembly District. He is a realtor and owner of a family run, all natural, dog treat company. He is a member of Watertown Elks Lodge 666.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“When I worked in radio, I learned the power of what one voice could do. With a story, a laugh, a different perspective, I used my voice to connect with people all around Wisconsin. Eight years ago, I ran for the state Assembly because I wanted to use my voice in a different way. I wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives, instead of just talking about it. I ran as a citizen legislator, not a career politician, and that’s still exactly what I am today. I don’t live in Madison, I live in Watertown and I have for more than 30 years. But I’ve learned some important lessons in Madison. I’ve learned that listening is more important than yelling. I’ve learned that actions are what really matter to people, not words. And I’ve learned that the liberal bubble of Madison is real. They need the perspective of people like me who represent the real world. In the Senate, I’m going to keep fighting for the priorities of my district, supporting our local businesses, opening schools back up safely, defending law and order and fixing what’s broken in our elections. I’ve been endorsed by Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin Right to Life, and Sheriff Dale Schmidt. The list grows every day. I’m asking for your vote on Feb. 16 — and for you to always keep me pointed in the right direction. In return, I will earn your vote with action, not just words.”
Todd MenzelMenzel, 39, 1815 Bristol Road, Columbus, has lived in District 13 since his early childhood.
He has been married for the past 19 years to his wife, Christie. He attended DeForest High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has no previous political experience. He operates Menzel Enterprises Inc., as chief operating officer. He is a previous board member of the Wisconsin Towing Association and secretary of the Sun Prairie Youth Football League.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I have taken businesses that were once in a fragile state and made them successful. With our economy affected by Covid-19 and civil unrest, we are at a fragile and pivotal point where the government has not truly served our people. I am seeking the office of Wisconsin state senator, because I have real-life experience as an entrepreneur, rather than a longtime politician, to negotiate and bring common-sense solutions to our great state. I understand the struggles of Wisconsinites, because I, too, have faced these same hurdles. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders to reopen the economy and help small businesses that have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to look at how large and small businesses are regulated to find a modern approach to these problems. More than anything, we need to bring our great nation and our people back to a time when we all felt safe, happy and in good health. Common sense politics must return, and I intend to speak for the people. My campaign will focus on several issues, including the economy, helping small businesses, workforce development, education, police training and transportation. I will continue to listen and learn about these important issues to better serve the people.”
Don PridemorePridemore, 74, of 459 Abbott Ave., Hartford, has lived in Hartford for the past 30 years and is originally from the northwest side of Milwaukee. He has had a residence in the 13th Senate District since Feb. 1, 2020.
He is married to wife Tina and they have three adult children and two grandsons.
His education includes being a graduate of Marquette University, where he obtained a degree in electronics engineering. He also did some graduate work there. His professional career included working for Johnson Controls for 16 years, with 18 years at Badger Meter. He has four electronics patents to his name. Pridemore served in the United States Air Force for four years.
Pridemore has been a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 22. He assumed office in 2005 and left office in 2015. He ran for the non-partisan state executive office of Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2013. He was defeated by incumbent Tony Evers in the general election on April 2, 2013.
Pridemore had not completed a statement of candidacy by the deadline for this story.
