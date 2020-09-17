Those passing by the Watertown Public Library may see a giant crater, but the library expansion project and renovation are on schedule to be completed in late 2021.
Library Director Peg Checkai said during her presentation to the Watertown Common Council Tuesday, once the documents were signed, Miron Construction Co. of Neenah hit the ground running on the expansion project.
“Currently, they are building out the front of the library,” she said. “It’s curving for where the meeting room will be and then the construction is moving backwards.”
She added the staff has weekly meetings with the construction company, who said the estimated completion date is on scheduled.
Checkai said the construction company’s plan now is to cut through the westside of the library building at the ground floor where the new elevator and staircase will be installed. She said if there is an emergency, the current elevator in the library won’t allow the space for a gurney, so a new elevator system is needed.
“We were given two weeks to get out of the way so everyone is relocated throughout the library,” Checkai said. “I want to give a big ‘shout out’ to the staff of the library. They are a phenomenal group of people, who are not only working under the pressures of COVID-19, but they have a project knocking on the outside wall of the building. I’m very proud to be the director of the library with such an excellent staff.”
She said the during the renovation and construction project, the library remains open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Checkai said if patrons do not have masks the library staff will provide them. She also said all of the library’s materials returned to the drop boxes or delivered to the library are kept on a four-day quarantine in one of the meeting rooms.
She said staff has restructured its programming around COVID-19.
“Since we can’t do in-person story times inside the library like did in the past,” she said, “we are looking at holding a storybook walk at Brandt-Quirk Park this fall, if the weather cooperates.”
Checkai said the library recently purchased a few items to help parents homeschool their children. She said a large screen and projector is available for parents and their children to watch a science movie outdoors before winter. Checkai also said they have a canopy parents can use to teach outside.
She also said the library purchased a skeleton complete with x-rays to help children learn about the human skeletal system.
“We also have hotspots to checkout,” Checkai said. “We currently have 15 of them available.”
She also said the library staff is working on getting Wi-Fi for the patio in front of the library so individuals can work on their computers outside.
