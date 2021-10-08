Spooktacular night of family fun — On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Watertown Park and Recreation Department and the Watertown Area YMCA present a spooktacular night of fun for the whole family. Halloween Hoopla is a costume party extravaganza geared toward pre-school aged families. It will feature spooky games, activities, a costume contest, prizes and more. Halloween Hoopla will be held at the Watertown Area YMCA from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Humans vs. Zombies is a chance to dress as a great zombie or favorite human character and join an epic game of capture the flag. Refreshments and side activities will be provided. This activity is geared toward school-aged families and will be held at Brandt Quirk Baseball Fields from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for Humans vs. Zombies. Both events are free of charge and open to the community.
Fall youth wrestling — Watertown Wrestling Club coaches will lead this instructional series designed to teach the fundamentals of wrestling. Focus will be on the basics, drills for building core strength and balance and combative games. A tournament will be held on the last night of class. Open to children in grade 5K through grade 8. Program will be held at the Watertown High School Mezzanine from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 16 – Dec. 21. There is no program on Nov. 23. Fee is $30 for city resident or $45 for non-city resident. To get a T-shirt, register by Oct. 29. Registration is requied.
Men’s basketball league — Registration is underway for men’s basketball league. League play is scheduled for Thursday nights at Riverside Middle School (dependent on school district schedules) with the first game beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Oct. 15: team fees and roster are due; Oct. 28: league play begins. Team fee is $200, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 f fee for all players residing outside Watertown city limits. Players must be at least 19 years of age or have completed high school to qualify. Pre-registration is required.
Fall family activity — Fall family bingo is being offered by the Watertown Park and Rec Department. Complete a bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed bingo provides a chance to win the grand prize – a Parks and Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed after a participant registers. Return completed sheets to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the Park and Rec Office by Nov. 5. Registration is currently available.
Gentle yoga — Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9-10 a.m. on Fridays through Nov. 5. Cost is $40 for city resident, $60 for non-city resident, or $8 for drop in.
Yoga – This program offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. through Nov. 2. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Daddy/daughter date night — A daddy/daughter date night will include fall and Pocahontas-themed activities, a dinner, dancing, contests, and more. Date night will be Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. This event is open to daughters ages 3-10 years old. Fee is $25/daddy and daughter and $5/additional daughter. Registration is limited.
2021 basketball shot club — Join the 2021 Basketball Shot Club and take 2,021 basketball shots by Oct. 31. Participants don’t have to make all the shots, just take them. The shots can be taken wherever there is a hoop, at home or a park. There are hoops at Riverside Park, Lincoln Park, Brandenstein Park, Mary Rose Park, Clark Park, Timothy Johnson Park, and Union Park. This event is open to participants ages 5 and older — adults are welcome. Fee is $12 per city residents and $18 per non-city residents and includes a T-shirt. Register by Oct. 15 to receive a T-shirt.
Cardio kickboxing — This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Participants will be taught proper form from a certified instructor as they use a bag to punch and kick their way to a stronger and more fit body than ever before. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and will be held through Nov. 4 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $40 per city residents or $60 per non-city residents or $10 for drop in. Registration required.
Indoor pool — Open Swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap Swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps. Please check the monthly pool schedule for dates and times.
Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the Indoor Pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Admission price is $4/city resident, $5/non-city resident, or a Season Pass. A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most programs. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office at 514 S. First St..
See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
