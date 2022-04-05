The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds state residents that fire season is underway.
"Unlike out West, spring is the most dangerous time for wildfires in Wisconsin," the DNR stated in a media release. "After the snow melts and before plants, trees and grass turn green, fires can spread quickly."
Seasonal warm and dry conditions can increase wildfire activity, DNR representatives stated. "Wildfires can happen just about any time of the year, but historically, 60% of all annual wildfires in Wisconsin occur in March, April and May alone.
With debris burning the leading cause of Wisconsin’s wildfires, weather is the single most crucial factor influencing how fires start and spread, the DNR said. Temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation are the key weather components that determine the daily fire danger.
"The 2022 spring fire season enters with drought impacting most of the state. The DNR’s fire control officials are focusing on the potential for statewide fire activity as the snow is rapidly melting from south to north," the release said.
Wildfires can start anywhere, especially where people live. People start 98% of wildfires, most often by burning debris in the spring when vegetation is still dead and dry. Fires also have been started by heavy equipment and vehicles, while lightning strikes have sparked a small percentage.
