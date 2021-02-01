JEFFERSON — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a 42-year-old Lake Mills man who is facing one count each of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
According to Jefferson County Circuit Court officials, a plea hearing and sentencing have been set for Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. in the court of Judge Robert Dehring for Emmanuel McDonald. The proceedings will preclude the need for a trial that had been scheduled for early February.
In September, Dehring found probable cause that McDonald committed felonies and bound him over for trial.
According to a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office criminal complaint, McDonald visited the Pine Cone Travel Plaza parking lot June 22, 2019 with the intention of having sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
He instead met with a member of an internet-based citizens’ group that tracks people they believe to be sex predators. The group filmed McDonald admitting he had planned to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
McDonald was later arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department based on the footage.
If McDonald is convicted on both felony counts and the judge does not follow the plea agreement, he could face a maximum of 65 years in prison and fines of $200,000.
