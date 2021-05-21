Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, May 24 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; noon, Maximum Ride – By Aj Cross; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; 3 p.m., Watertown High School girls soccer vs. Stoughton; 5 p.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; 8:30 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with Stas.

Tuesday, May 25 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown.

Wednesday, May 26 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday May 27 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; 3 p.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.

Friday, May 28 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Maximum Ride – By Aj Cross; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.

Saturday, May 29 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Spring Choral Showcase; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Girls Soccer vs. West Michigan; 4 p.m., Local Music Show; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service.

Sunday, May 30 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church services.

