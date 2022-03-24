Watertown resident Ken Berg spoke adamantly on the inclusion of more of the public in the process of where the city’s nearly $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds should go.
Berg, who is a former council member himself, made his comments at a March 15 Watertown Common Council meeting.
“My case to you is to open this up to the public,” Berg said. “This is a very unusual opportunity you have.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city has provided many opportunities for residents to be a part of the ARPA conversation and will continue to do so.
“At one of our pubic meetings regarding ARPA funding we discussed using this funding for Main Street,” McFarland. “No residents were in attendance to speak on that topic. With that said, what the finance committee has approved thus far doesn’t account for our entire allocation; there is still unallocated funds.”
McFarland said if residents are interested in being part of the conversation they can check the city meeting notices each week or call or stop into the her office at city hall.
“I also try to mention in the Weekly Roundup when will we be talking about ARPA in case people don’t watch the weekly meeting notice,” she said.
While some of the ARPA funding is tentatively scheduled for addressing childcare needs and emergency sick leave reimbursement, other money is penciled in for affordable housing and various departmental requests, but Berg said some of the money should go for repairing the city’s streets.
Berg mentioned the city’s proposed project for the extension of utilities infrastructure west of Farm and Fleet.
In a note from Watertown’s Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon, the city’s finance committee outlined an allocation strategy totaling $2,457,513:
• Utilities infrastructure west of Farm and Fleet: $742,500
• Childcare needs: $400,000
• Affordable housing investment: $100,000
• Housing rehabilitation: $100,000
• Audio/Visual renovations for the council chambers: $100,000
• Reimbursement of emergency sick leave program: $150,000
• Various department requests: $203,000
• Remaining unallocated funds: $662,013
“The idea of extending the utilities….I am more than willing to say that is a good investment,” Berg said. “As elected officials, you represent us. It’s always good to get input from people on where you can get the best bang for the buck.”
Berg suggested putting out a survey to residents or holding additional meetings to gather more input.
“I was chairman of the public works committee for five years,” he said. “If you quizzed people about streets in Watertown you would find streets are a high priority for residents that deserve attention.”
He said when he was on the Watertown Common Council the city often used the technique of “maintenance method” of repair to repair a street.
“We did it on South Eighth Street from Western Avenue to Market Street and it was good for 10 years,” Berg said. “We did the same technique on East Main Street by the middle school where you mill off 2 inches and then put down 3 inches of asphalt.”
He said the funds were not available to totally reconstruct a street so the maintenance method was often used.
“I would encourage you to look at doing more sealcoating, crack filling and patching,” Berg said. “We need the streets to look good because we want to attract people here to help us gain momentum as a city. You need to rethink and discuss and include more people in those discussions because the streets are a big deal and they’re not getting the attention they deserve.”
