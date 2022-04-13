The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday identified the Watertown woman who died following an apartment fire Friday.
The victim was identified as Tramesha Smith, 31, according to Nichol Tesch, medical examiner.
Authorities have remained tight lipped about the death and the fire that occurred in the early morning hours. When Watertown police were asked Wednesday if foul play was suspected, they declined to comment while the investigation is underway.
Funeral services will be held Saturday for “Mesha” Smith, the mother of three, at River Valley Alliance Church in Watertown.
Smith died at Watertown Regional Medical Center following the fire at the Watertown East Apartments.
Tesch said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of the death is “pending further investigation.”
According to an obituary on the website for Olson-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson, Smith is the mother of two sons and a daughter and was known of her outgoing personality.
“Mesha was a bubbly person who never met a stranger. She had a talent for walking into a room full of people she never met and leaving with a bunch of new friends. Mesha was kind and always ready to help those in need, no matter the situation. She was a very spiritual person, and her favorite color was purple. Above all else, Mesha loved her children and her family, and her kind spirit will be deeply missed,” the obituary said.
The obituary also said: “Mesha was born Sept. 15, 1990, in Palatka, Florida, the daughter of Leon and Sarah (Kiser) Smith. She attended Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. While in high school, she played several sports including basketball, volleyball and track, and was also crowned homecoming queen. She later married DeAndre Lawrence in Atlanta.”
Her lengthy list of survivors includes her mother Sarah (Rob) Fredrich of Watertown, father Leon (Teri) Smith of Kennesaw, Georgia, husband DeAndre Lawrence of Detroit, Mich. and children Dantee Levi Lawrence, Terrance Bernard Young Jr. and Maria Mercedes Smith, and the latter two children’s father, Terrance Young.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at River Valley, 610 Welsh Road, followed by the funeral. Guests are asked to wear purple and white in honor of her life, the announcement said.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department was called at 3:49 a.m. and five other departments assisted at the fire that resulted in what he estimated to be more than $30,000 damage, much of it caused by smoke.
Biefeld said the fire was contained to the apartment unit. During the fire, the eight-unit complex was evacuated and the gas was turned off to the complex until the fire was extinguished, he said.
He said the cause of the fire was not known Friday and is being investigated.
The fire was called in by another tenant at the apartment complex. He said there was a report of victims in the fire. He said when fire units arrived, they entered the apartment and began a search for victims. Firefighters were also able to knock down the fire, Biefeld said.
Biefeld said the two neighboring apartment units required smoke removal. The occupants of the other units were allowed to return to their units.
Biefeld said there were no other injuries reported at the scene.
The Watertown Fire Department requested help through the mutual aid system. Units from Ixonia, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) and Lake Mills EMS assisted at the fire call.
