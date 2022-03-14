10 questions with Irene Schuett

LEBANON — One of the Watertown Daily Times newspaper’s longest subscriber, Irene Schuett, recently renewed her subscription for the 77th year.
She said she enjoys reading Gloria Hafemeister’s Rural Ramblings and other columns published in the daily publication.
Schuett said she first subscribed to the local paper in June of 1945.
She and her new husband, Ted Schuett, had moved into his parents home along County Highway CW after they married in May of 1945. His parents took their newspaper subscription with them when they moved out of the farmhouse, so the younger Schuetts signed up for the paper.
Ted and Irene built a new home next to the farmhouse in 1955, where the couple raised two daughters and Irene still lives today. “My subscription never lapsed,” she said.
Irene said she reads all the headlines and glances at all the pictures. Just last week, she said she enjoyed seeing the picture of a bicycle covered in snowfall from the day before. “I always look at the pictures. I always check to see if I know someone,” she said.
Irene also read Hints from Heloise, is a faithful reader of Dr. Roach, and enjoys the outdoors column by Pat Durkin.
However, she did have a complaint about the columnists. “I would like to write to Heloise, but she only has an email,” she said. Irene noted Dr. Roach is the only columnist that provides a mail address. Without a computer, she can not contact those who write for the paper.
And of course, she checks the obituaries.
One of her favorite issues every year was the edition at Christmastime that contained the letters from children to Santa Claus. “I thought those were so cute.”
Irene was born in a farm house in southwestern Jefferson County. She is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and during World War II took extension courses at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, working for room and board. She received a certificate to teach in rural schools. She taught in a rural school near Sullivan and later at Lebanon Immanuel school. She also did substitute teaching.
Reading a newspaper is in Irene’s blood. She said her mother use to write a column for the Cambridge News back in the 1930s and 1940s. Each year her mother received a big box of stationery from the paper and used it to write who visited who during the week and submitted it for publication. Newspapers relied on the citizens of the community for that local news.
Along with reading the newspaper, Irene also enjoys working with her hands. She has made more than 25 quilts and knits colorful caps for children.
She also enjoys baking, something she does weekly for her neighbors that watch out for her.
Following are her responses to 10 questions asked by the Daily Times.
1. What is your favorite feature in the Watertown Daily Times? “Gloria Hafemeister’s column, Rural Ramblings, Tom Schultz’s column, In Times Square, and of course, obituaries.”
2. Do you subscribe to other newspapers or magazines? “Yes, the magazine, Our Wisconsin is my favorite.”
3. Do you enjoy reading books, and if so, what type, fiction or non fiction, mysteries, love stories, biographies? “Cookbooks, I can read cookbooks from cover to cover.”
4. What are some of your other hobbies? “Quilting and knitting hats for kids.”
5. If you could learn one more new skill, what would it be and why? “Play an organ.”
6. What was your first automobile? What do you remember about the car? “I married one. I did not have a car when I married my husband, Ted. He had a car.”
7. If you could meet someone famous, who would it be and why? “Dolly Parton. I saw her 50 or 60 years in Nashville before she was popular. She sang with Porter Wagoner.
8. If you could take a trip, where would you go and why? “The Space Needle in Washington. I think it would be neat to be up so high and look around.”
9. What year would you like to live over again? Why would you select that year? “1944 to 1945. It was my first year teaching at a country school. I loved the little kids.”
10. What is you most prized possession? “My 2002 Buick.”
