A Main Street Morning Mixer – a new event where attendees will taste a variety of brunch-style cocktail samples at eight downtown locations, is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fundraiser for downtown beautification projects is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program.

Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org. Attendees must be 21 years of age to participate.

Wristband pick-up for the event will take place at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office, 519 E. Main St. from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Local businesses participating in the mixer and the drink sample at each location include: 3 Ducks Pub, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cocktail; Bismarck’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Bloody Mary; D&J Sports Bar & Grill, Bloody Mary; Firecracker Pub; white wine sangria; Local Waters (new), lunch bucket mimosa; The Drafty Cellar, strawberry-lime Moscow mule; and Uptown Bar & Grill, mocha Mary.

The event will also serve as the grand opening for The Local Waters country bar at 109 S. Third St.

For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.

