While a veritable parade of retiring teachers was being honored at the late May meeting of the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education, one, in particular, stood out.
As Webster Elementary’s Jill Oswald walked up to the middle of the board room to receive a retirement gift and hear her accolades from a 31-year career in the district, as read by Superintendent Cassandra Schug, it was noticeable that Oswald was blind.
The handicap, however, has not deterred this respected educator from doing much of anything. A web blog dedicated to Oswald’s remarkable life even displays a photo of her knee boarding — a version of water skiing.
Oswald began losing her vision in her early teens. Living with her large family in Johnson Creek, she was diagnosed with hereditary retinitis pigmentosa at the age of 13. It all started with night blindness and she had no peripheral vision. She was declared legally blind at age 14.
In 2022, Oswald sees only black in her right eye and although she can detect some movement in her left eye, no colors appear, just lights and darks.
“I went to high school and college with no adaptiveness problems, except at night,” Oswald said.
After noting that God guided her away from her original career path in nursing, she ended up obtaining her undergraduate degree in communicative disorders at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Oswald then earned her master’s degree in 1991 in speech and language pathology at UW-Stevens Point. The Watertown Unified School District hired her later that year.
Oswald worked in speech and language pathology with young children up until her final workday last Thursday.
She recounted that her biggest joy in teaching simply came when she would sense her young, early childhood students growing in their ability to use language.
“That is such a big thing for small children, because speech gives them power,” Oswald said, adding she worked with 3-year-olds through those in fifth grade.
She said her young students, “didn’t pick up on my lack of vision.”
When Oswald lost her vision completely at age 29, she had already been with the Watertown school district for several years, and was trusted and respected so much that she was given the chance to stay on with the aid of a paraprofessional.
“I needed help to keep track of the little ones, and to make sure their mouths and tongues were in the right positions to produce the right sounds,” she said in discussing the value of her paraprofessional help. “The children always adapted well to me, and were kind and helpful.”
A measure of Oswald’s success in her profession can be seen in the fact that two of her students have gone on to be valedictorians of their classes — not often an honor earned by poor communicators.
She said that among the greatest challenges in her career have been being blind while having to teach students who use sign language, as well as having to utilize certain other visual communications systems. This is, again, where a paraprofessional helped by stepping to her side.
Oswald holds out hope that she will one day see again.
“There’s a lot of good research out there,” she said. “There are a lot of interesting studies, but any cure will have to be gene based for me.”
Oswald also has hope about life, in general, because she receives so much love and support from family and friends.
As she moved about her impeccably clean and decorated home near the Octagon House on Richards Avenue Tuesday, Oswald took a reporter out on the patio to show off some the bushes she has somehow managed to trim herself.
She laughed about how her children — now a 26-year-old son and two daughters, ages 24 and 23 — tried to turn a paved portion of her back yard into a basketball court. A hoop still stands fairly close to a serene fountain Oswald enjoys hearing.
She also noted that she and her husband, Bill, are about to celebrate their milestone, 30th wedding anniversary.
Oswald even has that inspiring and often funny blog about her life that she and her family maintains.
She said she never thought that teaching wasn’t an option for a person who couldn’t see.
“I was raised in a family that never treated me differently. It never occurred to me that I couldn’t do it,” she said. “My mom and dad never said, ‘No,’ (I couldn’t do it). They were very supportive.”
Oswald got teary-eyed when she talked about the backing she received from the Watertown Unified School District from Day One.
“I’m grateful to the WUSD. They knew about my (condition) and still gave me the opportunity to do this job. They gave me that chance,” she said.
Oswald seems to be easing slowly into her retirement after a string of retirement parties she has been attending. She plans to start off by visiting her children, each of whom lives about four hours, in different directions, from Watertown. She also plans to tend to her blog and perhaps volunteer at Webster Elementary School.
Oswald said her blindness, in some ways, was an advantage to her in her unique area of teaching those with difficulty communicating.
“I could definitely relate to the students and their struggles,” she said. “I could be more empathetic to the parents of these children and the loss in the children. I could be more empathetic with the students and make more of a connection because I lived it — and am living it.”
