A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in July.
Granted divorces were Adriane Marie Beisbier and Tyler James Riley; Amber J. Bork and Steven J. Bork; Joseph Michael Brooke and Christine Leeann Brooke; Theresa Cherie Cole and Mohamed Abouraia; Stacy Lynn Quade and Richard Alexander Quade; Rachel Megan Drebenstedt and Donald Douglas Drebenstedt; Meilene Elizabeth Eggers and Michael Dam Eggers; Samantha Marie Fiorvanti and Spenser Raymond Fiorvanti; Joseph Gerald Golubski and Kati Lynn Golubski; Edward George Haase and Margaurite Marie Haase; Joseph Higgins and Sally Higgins; Jeremy Jon Hornung and Amanda Marie Hornung; Taylor Steven Jeche and Brianna Alexis Fideler; Bradley Gene Jung and Randilee Jung; Kelly Ann Koloske and Edwin Anthon Koloske; Tammy Jean Leitner-Bunkoske and Craig Jerry Bunkoske; Jason M. Polster and Kristina A. Polster; Maria S. Sommerfeldt and Andrew Sommerfeldt; Terry Stage and Donald B. Brusveen; Nicole Renee Stanelle and Brennan James Stanelle; Leonard James St. Michael and Amanda Kay St. Michael; Rodney Eugene Webb and Melissa April Webb.
