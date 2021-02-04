Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said Tuesday she was on a conference call with White House staff who said they would try to make more of the COVID-19 vaccine available.
“It sounded a lot more optimistic that we would receive more of the vaccine in the coming weeks,” Quest said at the Watertown Common Council meeting.
She said 818 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were already given to community members. She said those same individuals received their second dose of the vaccine Wednesday.
Quest said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ goal is to vaccinate as many Wisconsin residents as possible in a safe, efficient and equitable way.
“This past week, we received requests for nearly four times as much vaccine as the state had to allocate,” she said. “This tells us two things — we have a robust network of vaccinators ready and willing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and we need more vaccine in Wisconsin.”
She said the only limiting factor is the amount of vaccine available.
“We simply need more of the vaccine,” Quest said.
In her COVID-19 update, Quest told the council there were 13,333 investigations with 10,392 not being a case, but 2,448 are confirmed COVID-19 cases.
She said out of the total investigations there have been 2,378 who recovered among 70 active cases, 111 probable and 189 suspect cases, which is defined as any illness with clinical compatible symptoms of COVID-19 infections for whom laboratory confirmation is pending.
Quest said there are currently 120 open contacts with 33 deaths with 2% of cases requiring hospitalization.
She said the age groups that are being hit the hardest with COVID-19 are between 20 to 29, 30 to 39 and individuals 50 to 59 years old.
As for pediatric cases, Quest said she’s seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in children ages 14 to 17.
The groups currently able to receive the vaccine are frontline healthcare personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police, fire and correctional staff and adults 65 and older.
Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid asked Quest when she reports the number of deaths in the community related to COVID-19 she should also report the other fatalities Watertown families are coping with. He said he is hearing growing unrest from his constituents because of this.
“The only deaths that we are seemingly concerned of tracking is that of the COVID-19 patients,” Schmid said. “Any death is a tragedy. Families have not been allowed the time to grieve the loss of a loved one because of COVID-19 in their own states and across the country.”
Schmid said he’s not discrediting the 33 deaths in Watertown, but said it’s a “disservice” to the community by not reporting the heart attacks, suicides, diabetes, old age, car accidents and overdose deaths.
“If we’re going to track one category we should track all of them,” Schmid said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.