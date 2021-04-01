ASHIPPUN — Two candidates are vying for one position on the Ashippun Town Board. The candidates include Nathan Earl Austin and David Guckenberger, who are running for a seat vacated by William Bremer. Voters will will select a candidate when they go to the polls for the general election Tuesday.
Nathan Earl Austin
Austin, W1798 County Highway O, Oconomowoc, has lived in the Town of Ashippun for five years. He is married to Keegan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English. He has no former political experience.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Since my wife, Keegan, and I moved into her grandparents’ farmhouse in Ashippun, we’ve gotten married, had two beautiful children, advanced our careers, and started a new business. We’ve settled in and have put down our roots in this community. I feel like now is the time to repay this community that has welcomed us and allowed our family to flourish and thrive, and that is why I’m running for Ashippun town supervisor. I want to help our community deal with any and all issues we face, be it roads, farmland protection or public safety. I believe that my ability to listen and work with all members of our community and come up with sensible, workable solutions would be an asset to our town board and to our community.”
David Guckenberger
Guckenberger, W1456 County Highway O, Oconomowoc, has lived in the Town of Ashippun for 31 years. He has been married to his wife, Debra, for 35 years. He attended Appleton East High School, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and University of Wisconsin-Madison. His previous political experience includes the Oconomowoc School Board, Oconomowoc Town Board, Dodge County Board of Supervisors and Town of Ashippun Planning Committee.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“As the current chairman of the Ashippun Planning Committee and a former member of the Ashippun Town Board, I am fully aware of the challenges associated with local government, specifically budget management for small towns. Ashippun has developed a great comprehensive plan and we have made some revisions to the plan. There is a plan – there is a vision for Ashippun. Being uniquely positioned near Waukesha and Washington counties we face development issues that many others communities do not see. I want to see Ashippun maintain its down-to-earth charm through controlled growth while maintaining the infrastructure that we already have in place.
We need to support our local businesses (including farmers) while being mindful of the needs of old and new residents. My number one goal would be expansion of broadband (Internet) availability throughout the township as it is as necessary as electricity once was to rural communities.
I have poured myself into this community ever since moving here in 1990. My wife and I have raised our family here and we have volunteered and participated in many local events. I have no future plans to leave this place. If I am going to live here I am going to ‘pay it forward.’ Win or lose, I will continue to provide input and attempt to shape the future of the community in which I live. Vote for me and watch us grow together.”
