JEFFERSON — In a time of unprecedented safety and security threats nationwide, with school shootings and pandemic precautions at the top of school district priority lists, it makes sense to review district policies to see that they're as clear, thorough and legally defensible as possible.
That is what the School District of Jefferson aims to do as it enters into a contract with the NEOLA educational services agency to review and revise all of its policies.
The pact was approved at Wednesday evening's school board meeting, with one citizen speaker backing up the effort.
Speaking during the citizen comment period at the start of the board meeting, Brian Walhovd said that he did not have any position on NEOLA itself, but he did favor the thorough policy review.
While some existing district policies are spelled out very clearly both in terms of the rule and the consequences which follow if the rule is not followed, others are confusing or lack a stated consequence.
"There are a lot of policies out there with no rules attached," Walhovd said.
"From a staff perspective and an administrative perspective, that makes it hard to determine what action to take," the citizen speaker said.
He referenced the recent school shooting in Michigan which left four students dead and six students and a teacher injured.
Prior to the shooting, multiple school personnel had noted troubling actions on the part of the boy who would wind up becoming the school shooter, and had alerted administrators and the teen's parents of their concern.
However, in that instance, the teen wound up being readmitted to class after his parents refused to take him home.
A lack of clearly delineated policies and steps to take might have hindered school officials in that instance, Walhovd said.
"Maybe if they'd had better guidance on how to handle situations like that, that situation would not have occurred," he said.
Following in the footsteps of other area districts who have turned to professionals to help craft policies that will stand up to challenges, comply with all existing regulations, and reflect the ever-changing legal landscape of education, the Jefferson school board approved a new contract with NEOLA.
NEOLA is an educational service agency similar to the local Cooperative Educational Service Agency with which the Jefferson schools have an established relationship. It started out as Northeast Ohio Learning Associates, and has evolved to specialize in crafting school policies, currently serving 1,500 districts in six states.
School districts in the local area which already employ this service include Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Edgerton and Milton.
In the coming weeks, the Jefferson district will work with NEOLA officials to draft a new district policy manual, following NEOLA templates where appropriate, and drafting more district-specific policies when appropriate to meet local needs.
Once the base policies are established — probably through a school board action to “retire” the previous policies as a whole and put the new ones into effect — the district still would be eligible for regular update visits twice a year as well as legal alerts when new policies were warranted due to changing laws, for example.
Hot topics right now include policies centering on information/technology, student publications and social media, school safety, Title IX non-discrimination issues, anti-harassment issues, EDGAR (Education Department of General Administrative Regulations regulations governing federal grants provided through the U.S. Department of Education), pandemic planning, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) requirements, and COVID-19 school reopening plans.
“School districts may be unprepared for the litigious nature of their constituents and outside entities,” said Steve Bloom, NEOLA Wisconsin associate.
NEOLA’s suggested policies come as a template. Districts can tweak these to fit local conditions, but if the changes to wording are substantial, NEOLA’s warranty would not apply and the district would be referred to its own legal council.
Bloom said the service agency has its own legal team which stays on top of education policy issues on the state and national level.
In addition, its policies are vetted by outside legal firms as well, and it provides legal assurance to participating districts.
The agency also takes into consideration policy decisions being made across districts, taking note of trends and hot issues.
Jefferson's contract with NEOLA calls for the expenditure of $16,150 for the initial bylaw policy service. This program need not be financed out of the district’s general fund, as it should qualify for ESSER (federal pandemic funds.)
Support and administration guidelines cost another $10,500 for a combined cost of $26,650.
Additionally, the contract includes a $750-per-year fee for electronic publication of a district’s policies, which would be put online so that they are easily searchable by the public as soon as they are approved.
Lastly, employee handbooks would cost an additional $250. Student handbooks and annual notices are included in the package for no charge.
Jefferson school officials said they hope to complete the update on an "ambitious" schedule in order to have all updated policies in place before start of the next school year.
School district officials said the change could save the local district money and administrative time that could be better utilized on other district priorities.
