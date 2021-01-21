JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board Tuesday night approved the sale of more than $9.2 million in bonds to fund road repairs this year.
The county board voted to borrow the money as part of the 2021 budget. The plan is to use that money to upgrade nearly 25 miles of roadway this year, with the goal of borrowing the same amount for next year.
A recent Dodge County Highway Department survey found approximately 40% of the county’s population in favor of spending the $18 million for roads, the highest percentage among four options given.
The $9.2 million will be paid back over a 10-year period at a rate of 0.73%, utilizing tax levy dollars.
Phil Cosson with Ehlers Associates, who facilitated the bid process for Dodge County, said Tuesday there were a total of nine bids to purchase the bonds. He said the nine bids is several more than the average number of bids he has seen in the past, which is usually between five and six. Cosson said the reason the number was higher this time was due to three factors: the amount of the borrowing, the length of the bonds and the county’s high quality and very low credit risk.
The tax impact on a resident with a $175,000 home will be $22.34 a year, Cosson said.
Piper Sandler and Co. of Minneapolis, who was awarded the sale of the bonds, had the lowest bid.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said that at the time the survey was conducted interest rates were at historic lows, making it the best time to borrow. If the county would have waited a few years to fix the roads, the rates may change and end up costing more. Municipalities can exceed state-imposed revenue limits when bonding for road work.
The nine road projects scheduled for repairs include County Highway AC near Randolph; County Highway BB from State Highway 19 to State Highway 16; County Highway CP near Derge Park; County Highway EM from County Highway ME to County Highway R; County Highway I from State Highway 26 to State Highway 49; County Highway S from County Highway WS to County Highway P; County Highway S from County Highway WS to Iron Ridge; County Highway TW from State Highway 28 to Kekoskee; and County Highway TW from County Highway V to County Highway WT.
There are 540 miles in the Dodge County’s highway system, which is the second largest in the State of Wisconsin next to Marathon County.
However, one county board member disagreed with borrowing the money.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said he was the against the move by the board. He casted the lone “no” vote Tuesday.
“I don’t believe in the borrowing,” he said. “We should find other ways in our budget to take care of our roads. I don’t think we should borrow money from our taxpayers for this work.”
