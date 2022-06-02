JEFFERSON — When the average person heads off to work, they usually don’t have to worry about being shot, stabbed, burned, suffocated, choked, or fatally overdosed with drugs.
But the K-9s of local law enforcement do. And they are increasingly the targets of criminals who are desperate to stay out of the hands of police.
With that in mind, Jefferson County law enforcement officials met Wednesday to learn more about how to save their K-9 colleagues if the animals suffer medical emergencies in the field.
To do so, veterinarians and other medical specialists with expertise in dog medical issues and injuries visited Jefferson to relay some of their knowledge about saving the lives of these special dogs.
The group paying a visit to the county was the Operational K-9 Medical Team of Wisconsin.
“Times are changing and there are more crimes that involve violence,” said co-founder of OPK-9 of Wisconsin, Lisa Converse. “We want to be available to show people, at events such as this, how to provide point-of-injury care.”
Converse and area veterinarians have spent the past 20 or so years showing law enforcement and other officials how to provide medical aid to K-9s, with Converse acknowledging that the world is just becoming more dangerous for the dogs as they perform their tasks.
Like humans, dogs often need to be stabilized as soon as possible after medical trauma, so they can be transported for more extensive care. Conveying this type of basic medical knowledge to officers, firefighters and EMTs — those in the field — was one of the goals of Wednesday’s class.
Converse, Lyn Schuh and Kris Eggleston are the core group and founders of OPK-9 of Wisconsin.
Recently, they added search and rescue, military K-9 Teams, EMS personnel and firefighters to their training sessions. The training classes range from basic handling skills of K-9s to advance life-saving procedures using scenario-based training.
As part of Wednesday’s training, OPK-9 members imparted information on how to provide supplementary oxygen to dogs, how to administer Narcan if a dog is exposed to Fentanyl, what to do if a dog overheats while tracking, as well as how to deal with an animal’s circulation, hydration, shock, broken bones, burns, eye irritation and other injuries.
Converse said among the biggest threats to K-9s serving in the fight against crime are their being shot and stabbed. She said stabbings of police K-9s are growing greatly in frequency.
“Twenty years ago we started with these (presentations and hands-on clinics) and it’s all morphed into this,” Converse said as she gestured to the room filled with about two-dozen law enforcement officers, multiple veterinary personnel and about a half-dozen mostly well-behaved K-9s.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brian Olson, an organizer of the event, acknowledged Wednesday’s training could be vital in saving the life of a Jefferson County K-9 partner — much beloved animals to whom a statue has even been erected on the county courthouse’s west lawn.
“Although EMS is obviously designed for humans, we are hoping that EMS, too, can help save a dog’s life when it’s needed,” Olson said of his invitation to have members of local EMS units participate.
K-9 units attending Wednesday’s session included ones from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, Ripon Police Department, Lake Mills Police Department and UW-Whitewater Police Department. Also taking part were EMS personnel from Watertown, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Fort Atkinson.
