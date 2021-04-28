It’s the pebble that caused the ripple that created the wave.
The Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Task Force met early Tuesday with the goal to help make Watertown and its Town Square a destination place for visitors and residents alike.
The 13-member task force consists of Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Watertown Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon; Alderman Chris Ruetten, Redevelopment Authority Committee member Nate Salas, Watertown Main Street Director Melissa Lampe, business owner Amber Smith, city engineering department employees Jaynellen Holloway and Andrew Beyer, Watertown Historic and Downtown Design Commission member Steve Board, WisDOT employee Michele Ellias, Watertown Chamber of Commerce member Andy Grinwald, resident Laurie Hoffmann and a Watertown Youth Advisory Committee representative to be named at the May Common Council meeting.
“We’ve spent the last two years ensuring that we’re as strategic as we can be, in particular on large items like this, so I’m thrilled that we are able to have the public-private infrastructure in place to really evaluate these important topics and concepts and plan for them accordingly,” McFarland said.
She said the task force would make recommendations to the city’s public works commission who would then make the decision to take the recommendations to the common council.
Tuesday’s meeting was an introductory one, but McFarland asked task force members to identify the wants and needs of the downtown it envisions and then engage the community to get their feedback. She said the goal is to put forth a plan that is mindful of businesses downtown and its residents.
Holloway said there are a lot of other things that need to happen in the downtown area and Main Street, including upgrades to its infrastructure and its visual items such as light posts, lamps, a new street surface, curb and gutter, sidewalks and streetscaping.
McFarland said she’s heard from citizens about the need for additional parking and high number of one-way streets within the city.
“This task force is going to vet topics like angled parking, one-way streets, streetscapes, and other topics and provide recommendations to the public works commission on what is planned for and what isn’t,” McFarland said. “With the work that will come in the next five years or less, now really is the time to review these topics and determine what we want to move forward with.”
Holloway reminded the group the Main Street bridge reconstruction has a date scheduled in 2026. Lampe asked if local construction could begin before the bridge reconstruction starts.
McFarland said local construction projects could begin on the eastern portion of the downtown area. She defined Watertown’s downtown as the area between St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Sharp Corner Park.
She also said the task force should remain cognizant of the moving pieces associated with the library expansion project.
Allon said the Town Square is an essential piece of the downtown renovation project.
“It really is the focal point of what we are doing here,” he said.
Allon said Water Street will receive a facelift with a substantial streetscape to highlight the library renovation and the Town Square.
He said the timeline for the downtown renovation work will go to 2026, but it’s simply a proposed deadline.
“This is a tentative timeline,” Allon said. “Things will certainly shift in the process, but it provides a sense of when and where things will be happening.”
When Allon asked the task force about future meetings, Salas suggested having meetings with a specific purpose tied to their agendas to help task force members with the focus and scope of the downtown renovation project.
It was decided the group will meet every two weeks on Tuesdays for an hour. The next meeting is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. May 11.
