Starting on Monday, the Watertown Public Library will be open for “Grab and Go” Services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Patrons can come in and browse, grab what they want, check out and go. Items can be returned inside the library or dropped into the open book drop outside. Staff can assist with library accounts and curbside service will continue.
Limited access to computers in the tech center with limited tech support will be available and patrons can sign up for library cards and register for summer library challenge. Visits are limited to one hour and there is limited seating in the building.
The play area and all toys in the children’s department are unavailable. Meeting rooms are not available. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Patrons are highly encouraged to wear masks in the building. High touch areas will be disinfected by library staff. Staff will maintain six feet social distancing requirements. Visitors must also maintain six feet social distancing inside the building.
If patrons do not feel well, they should not enter the building.
Only the upstairs restrooms will be available to the public. Bubblers will not be available for use. The Main Street door will remain locked and patrons should use the Water Street entrance. There are no fines during this time, but patrons should return library materials or renew them.
The Summer Library Challenge begins on Monday. This year, the program is all virtual. Please visit www.watertownpubliclibrary.org to register and begin reading, creating and engaging in order to win free books, prizes and SuperDraw tickets for our grand prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
The library is continuing with virtual programming throughout the summer. Visit the website or Facebook page for a complete schedule.
