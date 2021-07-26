Josh Kerr has been named the new Watertown High School principal.
He succeeds Brian Loss, who resigned June 30.
Kerr, who had served as associate principal for seven years at Watertown High School, has been with the district a decade, starting as a high school social studies teacher and a varsity soccer coach.
His contract is on tonight’s school board meeting agenda for approval.
“I am really excited to start the school year and excited to be in this position,” Kerr said.
Loss was with the district since August of 2015. Loss, a Beaver Dam resident, has been hired by the Beaver Dam School District as middle school principal. He had served from 2007-2009 as associate principal of Beaver Dam High School.
Kerr went to high school in Minnesota and earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “From there I began my teaching career in the Chicago Public Schools,” he said. “I moved up to Wisconsin, when I was fortunate to get the social studies teaching position and soccer coach. I have been a Gosling ever since.
“One thing that has been a huge part of my experience is having a fantastic staff, a great team and supportive community,” Kerr said. The new principal said he plans to continue that progress and continue working with student achievement.
Kerr praised how the district handled the COVID-19 pandemic the past year and would like to continue with the progress that was made.
“As associate principal, I spent time working with attendance, discipline and student situations,” Kerr said. As principal he plans to spend more time on the same disciplines, but with the opportunity to work at a different level and have a bigger impact on the community. “I am excited about that part,” he said.
Coming off the past school year, one of the biggest priorities will be understanding the impact of the pandemic, Kerr said. The district will assess the impact and work on steps to go forward with the next phase, he said.
Having been with the district for 10 years, Kerr said he knows the teachers and coaches, staff and administrative team and has had a wonderful experience.
“I couldn’t ask to work with a better team of people at the high school and I am up to meeting the challenges ahead and continue to serve the community,” he said.
