The way government operates at all levels is changing, and the Town of Watertown is acknowledging this by holding a referendum in the April 5 election to determine if its residents want to make the positions of clerk and treasurer in the municipality appointed.
Both positions are currently elected by town citizens.
“The present clerk and treasurer do an excellent job and in the future, when we need to, we want to be able to get people in both those positions who are just as qualified,” Town of Watertown Chairman John Thoma said Wednesday.
Thoma said current town Treasurer Vonnie Buske has announced non-candidacy for the position after the current term for the position expires in April of 2023. Clerk James Wendt’s position expires at the same time. According to Thoma, Wendt would run again, if permitted.
Thoma said the demands and complexities of both positions have increased over the years and it is the hope of the current board that those positions can continue to be staffed by competent people.
Thoma said state and federal paperwork has also become more complicated over the years, and with an appointed clerk and treasurer, the town would have more control over the ongoing education levels of those in both positions.
“We want someone of quality that we can interview,” Thoma said, adding that if the positions become appointed — meaning hired — then the town can conduct searches outside its boundaries and have a larger field of candidates from which to choose.
The town would also have more control over the longevity of the persons in the positions. If town voters would opt to change the clerk’s and treasurer’s jobs to ones of appointment, then each of the terms would be for up to three years and would be up for renewal if the candidate was deemed by the town board to be working satisfactorily.
Adams Publishing Group contacted several townships from throughout Jefferson County to learn whether they operate with clerks and treasurers who are elected, or appointed.
According to clerks responding, the towns of Aztalan, Concord, Farmington, Milford, Lake Mills and Waterloo have their clerks and treasurers elected, while Ixonia, Jefferson and Sullivan appoint theirs.
