An investigation remains active and an arrest pending following a high-speed chase in Watertown early Sunday morning in which the speed of a fleeing vehicle reached 100 mph as the driver was traveling down South Church Street.
According to the Watertown Police Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a Watertown Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Church Street after he noticed the driver of the gray Nissan Altima had failed to turn on the vehicle’s headlights.
“Upon the officer turning on the red and blue emergency lights of squad, the driver quickly accelerated south on South Church Street,” Watertown Police Department Assistant Police Chief Benjamin Olsen said. “The officer then activated the siren and pursued the vehicle.”
Olsen said that, during the pursuit, the vehicle traveled through a red traffic control light and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit was terminated because of what Olsen said was the fleeing motorist’s “reckless driving.”
The vehicle was located by law enforcement officials shortly after, just outside the city limits, near Jefferson Road, in Jefferson County.
“The vehicle had struck a curb to one of the roundabouts and was no longer able to be driven,” Olsen said. “The driver fled the scene. A female occupant of the vehicle was located near the scene and was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was identified by the occupant (as) registered owner of the vehicle. The investigation remains active pending the arrest of the subject.”
Olsen said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene and more information will be made public as the investigation continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.