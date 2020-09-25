JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Finance Committee Chairman Richard Jones called it one of the most challenging county budgets he’s ever had to address.
“There’s a germ out there and it’s messing everything up,” Jones said. “We did the best we could and hopefully things will improve next year.”
Jones’ comment concerning the ramifications of COVID-19 to the county budget came just minutes after his panel was able to collectively exhale Thursday after tentatively approving the document for 2021. The financial estimates now move to the county board for approval in November.
Jefferson County Finance Director Marc DeVries, Administrator Ben Wehmeier, department heads and the finance committee have worked the past several months doing their best to envision what budgetary needs will be in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of relenting. The finance committee spent most of this week fine-tuning its document, with unusual challenges coming in the human services and health department areas.
Unknowns for county budget makers in the area of health matters in 2021 will come in the form of state and federal requirements, COVID-19 case rates and if/when a vaccine is created. Other usual duties, such as dealing with alcohol and drug issues, are posing concerns, as are uncertainties about related revenues.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said after her meeting with the finance committee that, as far as her department’s 2021 budget will go, she and her staff provided the finance committee with a “business as usual” budget.
“It basically stayed the same as 2020,” Scott said. “We do not know how much COVID-19 funding we will get in 2021, or what activities we will be required to do past Dec. 31, 2020.”
Scott said she should be hearing soon how much COVID-19 funding her department will receive in 2021 from the federal government, via the state Department of Health Services.
She said it has included funding for epidemiology and lab capacity at $22,200; testing coordination, $113,700; contact tracing, $589,621 and pandemic planning at $30,000 for a total of $755,521.
“We also received an extra Public Health Preparedness COVID-19 grant for $54,835 and have been able to use a few other Consolidated Contract grants totaling $32,150,” she said.
These funds are being used for long-term employees that were added and Jefferson County Health Department and county staff working on COVID-19 response.
“We have hired (long-term employees) and contracted staff to assist us with COVID-19 response,” Scott said. “That includes two long-term employees as Registered Nurses, an epidemiologist, lead contact tracer and social media coordinator, long term care nursing consultant and nine contact tracers. We also have two county employees helping us with data management and three regular health department employees doing data management and answering phone calls.”
General economic unknowns for county budget makers include post-election impacts, unemployment, the federal reserve’s impact on interest rates, the federal budget, and stimulus and the state budget.
Much like Scott, Jefferson County Human Service Department Director Kathi Cauley heads a department that is vulnerable to pandemics. She said her department budget is down 1.5%, which she said is acceptable.
“We are adding a couple of positions from non-tax levy revenue,” she said. “We are seeing a huge increase in the need for crisis services. We are also seeing more people who are homeless. We have developed a program with Opportunities, Inc. to help people rapidly find employment, resources and housing.”
Cauley called the impact of Covid-19 “significant” to her department.
“We have had to change the delivery of services multiple times in every area,” she said.
The finance committee, along with others in administration, agreed it would continue to explore the possibility of giving 1% cost of living raises to staff members in the sheriff’s, human services and highway departments. These raises would come, due in part, to those departments finding considerable cost-savings going into 2021.
“The overall budget and levy won’t change (if the raises are given). It would just move money around,” Wehmeier said.
Jones said the employees who might receive raises have, “gone above and beyond” in the COVID-19 environment.
These potential raises, according to DeVries, will be investigated in the coming days for possible presentation to the county board when it receives the budget in October. Supervisors then take one month to examine the document, hold a public hearing and approve it in November.
Despite all of the complications presented most of this year and into the foreseeable future, the finance committee tentatively approved a tax rate of $3.73 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. This is a 3.65% decrease from 2020’s $3.80. Wehmeier said the change is due, in part, to an increase in property values in the county. The tax rate in 2019 was $3.99 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.
Expenditures in 2021 are estimated to be approximately $79,814,513, with revenues coming in at $45,789,145. The proposed countywide tax levy is estimated at $29,068,334. Expenditures for 2020 were budgeted at $85,139,626.
The countywide sales tax is expected to be reduced by $200,000 in 2021, for a total collection estimated at $6.325 million. Net new construction, however, is anticipated to be up by 1.8%, to $500,000, for county revenue. It usually generates $250,000 to $300,000.
State shared revenue is expected to remain static, but Wehmeier said the county can never be sure what is happening in areas in which it has no control. The administrator said the amount of shared revenue the county receives from the state has stayed about the same the entire seven years he has been in the position with the county and although he doesn’t expect it to change, it does not purchase as much as it once did.
Trending down are the county’s utility tax and investment incomes.
The county’s reserves and contingency funds are doing well. Wehmeier said the county ended 2019 in good shape and despite the COVID-19 problems faced by the health department, no exceptions to policy will be needed. The general contingency fund is sitting at $515,990. Wehmeier said he wished there was more money in that fund, due to the unusual number of “unknowns” presented by 2021.
County highway projects for 2021 include a rehabilitation of County Highway N from Jefferson to Whitewater at a cost of $3.6 million. Of this, $2.6 million will come from the county tax levy and $1 million from a state DOT grant. County Highway N north of Jefferson will be resurfaced at a cost of $1.15 million.
Of the county’s tax levy, the highway department is expected to consume $5,685,587 next year.
Jones thanked all involved with the creation of the proposed 2021 budget and acknowledged the challenges departments went through to come up with their anticipated revenues and expenditures.
