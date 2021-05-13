JUNEAU — Mary Maas recalled her brother, Gary Maas, taking on the moniker of “Superman” when he was an officer with the Yuma Police Department in Arizona.
“Everything he did he always came out on top,” Maas said.
Maas was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s Dodge County’s Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Dodge County’s administration building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
She said her brother, who was a native of Horicon, pushed his department to purchase bullet-resistant vests.
“He was the only one who wore one of those vests at the time,” Maas said at the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association (DCELEA) event. “He really tightened the reins on the department and wanted the department to get one for every officer. He pushed so hard he was almost fired for it.”
Maas said the department eventually bought the vests for their officers. She said again he came out on top, but his nickname couldn’t save him during a disturbance call when he came across two men wanted for murder in another state.
“The first shot went through his heart,” his sister recalled. “They say he lived until he arrived at the hospital, but I have a hard time believing that.”
He was only 29 years old.
Maas said her brother left behind a wife with a baby on the way, a 11-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter.
“He’ll never be forgotten,” she said. “It means a lot to me that the Horicon Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department recognizes him each year. That really means a great deal to me and his family.”
Horicon Police Chief Retired Joseph Adamson, who serves on DCELEA memorial committee, read the names of seven officers killed in Dodge County in more than a century of service.
The individuals remembered included: Marshall William Gibson, who died in 1882; Hugo Lisko, a member of the motor police who died in a crash in 1926; Officer Kurth Bentz, a member of the motor police who died in a crash in 1936; Horicon Police Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., who was shot and killed in Horicon in 1941; Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, who died of a heart attack in the jail in 1954; Detective Donley Dye, who died of a heart attack in 1978; and Maas, who was killed in Yuma, Ariz., in 1986 during a shootout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.