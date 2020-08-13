Luther Prep to go in person Aug. 24

Following registration Aug. 21 and 22, Luther Prep in Watertown will begin face-to-face learning Aug. 24 with several guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The entire faculty of Luther Prep met to prepare plans for opening the facility in Watertown for the 2020-21 school year. The plan was presented to its governing board, which made some changes and gave its final approval.
A socially distanced opening service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23. The service will be held in the gymnasium and people can view it live stream from the auditorium, chapel or on a personal device.
Cleaning protocols are already in place as the facility prepares for an enrollment of 401 students.
According to Matthew Crass, Luther Preparatory School president, LPS will be doing temperature checks of all the students, teachers and staff every morning. Classrooms are set up to allow for maximum spacing. Watertown Department of Health Director Carol Quest has been helpful in providing guidelines for LPS, Crass said.
LPS will be following Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring face coverings in all the buildings. The only exceptions will be students eating in the cafeteria and roommates in their rooms. Procedures are in place to limit the number of students in the cafeteria at each meal.
Students are encouraged to bring their own face coverings. To promote face covering and other cleaning, laundry will be free of in the dormitories this year. LPS has an ample supply of face coverings.
“Most important for our good Watertown neighbors to know, is that all of our dormitory students (which is 90% of the student body) will remain on campus for at least the first two weeks of school,” Crass said. Weekend worship will be held on campus for the near future.
Should students, staff members or teachers test positive for coronavirus, they will need to be isolated for 14 days. According to the plan, parents and Dean Vannieuwenhoven will determine where such isolation will take place for a student who tests positive. Those who had contact with the person who tested positive, will need to be quarantined.
Online learning will continue for isolated students according to their ability in regards to the severity of symptoms.
School athletics are still pending.
“As everyone knows, this remains a fluid situation” Crass said. “LPS is prepared to adapt as necessary to provide ongoing education for all students. Every teacher has plans in place to provide online learning for students who potentially could be isolated or quarantined.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.