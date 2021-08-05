Imagine a downtown with lights illuminating under the bridge, charging stations for electric vehicles, bubblers for both humans and dogs and revitalized or new art along Main Street.
That was what the common council heard Tuesday, which Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland deemed as the “first stop on the roadshow” as she presented the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Task Force recommendations and process overview.
She said the task force has a three-pronged approach focusing on the vision process and recommendations, community engagement and feedback and hearing the needs of businesses and providing them support.
McFarland said the presentation she gave to council members will also be shared at various community organizations to solicit feedback.
“We have this big vision. At some point, the rubber will meet the road and we will start doing these things and we see the task force helping the businesses downtown work through any of the implementation items that get approved,” she said.
McFarland said the task force already had some guiding documents to help them start. The documents included the 2014 Watertown Riverfront and Downtown Redevelopment Initiative, 2016 Riverfront Design plan, 2019 City of Watertown Comprehensive plan and 2021 presentations from WisDOT, Main Street Program and Historic Preservation.
“We started really learning and understanding the plans that have been already put forth so we didn’t use any of our time reinventing the wheel,” she said.
McFarland presented a slide showing the construction downtown that has already taken place, such as Sharp Corner Park and the Watertown Public Library expansion. She also mentioned the Watertown Town Square and Main Street Bridge reconstruction in 2022 and 2026, respectively.
“What’s important is to show almost 15 years of planning to get us to this point,” she said. “We started in 2014. We’ll do reconstruction in 2027. It will be many years of getting us to this position of having a lot of investment and strategic renovation of our downtown.”
McFarland also presented a construction timeline, which took the task force three months to compile. She said the group discussed several options and amenities.
“What we’re doing now from August to October is soliciting community engagement,” she said. “We’ll go back and refine what we hear and then make a final presentation to the public works committee. Then from that point depending on what public works approves the planning will start including the budgeting for design items.”
McFarland also spoke on the process of reimagining Main Street.
“We were very objective with the process we used,” she said. “We considered our wants and needs and then established goals of what we’re looking to achieve and then produced a list of 20.”
She said the evaluation criteria included: high quality design, pedestrian friendly, retail/commercial oriented, universal accessibility and improved ADA compliance and forward looking and responsive to the history of Main Street.
“These criteria are important because every single recommendation was evaluated against these things,” McFarland said.
She said the task force came up with several recommendations for Main Street, including such improvements like planning for the installation and updating of murals, art and sculptures on sidewalks, installation of pedestrian-level flowerpots and well-designed trash receptacles and the creation of strategic plan for “vistas” on Main Street and a Main Street entrance feature.
McFarland also presented infrastructure recommendations of Main Street including updating and upgrading the utilities, conducting an evaluation of Main Street parking, installing infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, installing traffic lights that allow for pedestrians to stop traffic, installing taller lampposts and installing under lighting on the Cole Bridge.
“Some of these things may not sound exciting, but I have heard two times this summer, ‘I have nowhere to charge my electric vehicle,’” McFarland said. “As a tourist item, I never considered it (charging stations). I was excited to see a good mix in our infrastructure recommendations.”
The task force also came up with pedestrian-orientated design recommendations for Main Street, such as widening the sidewalks, creating meeting spaces, relocating crosswalks for improved pedestrian flow and safety and incorporating features for the blind and deaf into the crosswalks.
The recommendation for downtown includes such aesthetic improvements as improving the aesthetics of existing parking lots, removing vegetation and installing trees and plantings to soften the aesthetics. Other recommendations for the downtown include reconstructing and improving the seawalls along the river downtown and installing multipurpose bubblers, which has a separate trough for canines.
“Believe it or not, I had more requests for this (multi-purpose bubbler) than I can count,” she said. “It’s acknowledging how people move about the community and having easy things like this that would make it a lot more welcoming.”
Also for downtown, McFarland said one of the recommendations includes a comprehensive parking study with the planning for future parking needs and minimizing parking loss for businesses, performing a transportation network evaluation downtown with the intention of evaluating one-way streets and planning for bike usage.
McFarland closed her presentation by saying the task force is soliciting and incorporating community feedback followed by finalizing recommendations with a presentation to the public works committee and identifying any other recommendations before reconstruction and then begin planning implementation.
McFarland urged council members to take the survey associated with the recommendations on what may be missing and what is liked and what isn’t.
Alderman Tom Pasch thanked McFarland and the task force group for the report.
“It was really well done. A lot of time and very deliberate thought was put in this whole overview,” he said. “In terms of the survey, was there any discussion about a more direct focus group to solicit community opinion? Sometimes you have to go straight to them to get straight feedback.”
McFarland said the task force didn’t discuss focus groups, but did talk about going to service clubs in the city and reaching out to residents.
“I think the vast majority have been favorable to where things have been trending, but I think being more visible and transparent (will help),” Pasch said.
There was discussion of holding answer and question events for the community for them to share their opinions and recommendations.
