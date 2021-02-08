OAK GROVE — Juneau firefighters were called late Wednesday afternoon for a blaze in the Town of Oak Grove.
Fire crews were called at 5:04 p.m. to a business at W5970 State Highway 33. Upon arrival, Juneau Fire Chief Curt Ninmann said there were flames in the walls and the ceiling of the business.
Firefighters were able to quell the blaze and then check the walls and ceiling for any remaining hotspots.
No cause of the fire or damage estimate was provided.
The Juneau Fire Department was assisted by Beaver Dam, Burnett, Hustisford, Fox Lake, Iron Ridge, Horicon, Reeseville and Mayville. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and its Emergency Response Team were called in to handle the road closure. EMS Units from Juneau and Horicon also responded.
The scene was cleared about 8:30 p.m.
