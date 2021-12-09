Watertown Public Library will be closed today and remain closed for more than six weeks for the final phase of its $10 million expansion project.
“The renovated side of the library is complete for the most part and we still have to do the punch list next door,” said library Director Peg Checkai. “That will be happening over the next few days and we will make corrections at that time.”
The entire library collection will need to be moved back to the other side, the director pointed out. That includes more than 80,000 books, the DVD collection, audio book collection, CDs and Lucky Day Collection for about 100,000 items. “And we have to put them back in order, too,” Checkai said.
Library staff is waiting for new furniture to arrive, along with new bookcases to hold the thousands of books. “We need to reconfigure the whole library and work out where everything will have to go,” she said.
Computers will need to be set up in the tech center and finishing touches done in the children’s area.
“We have been waiting on this for 17 months,” Checkai said.
The library expansion and renovation project is on schedule, Checkai said. By contract, Miron Construction Co. of Neenah is scheduled to complete the job by early January and “we are right there,” she said.
The new Watertown Library Center will include meeting spaces to support large events and programming, several small meeting rooms and a TalkReadPlay Center for children.
Other key elements to the library include a book drop-off lane for books to go directly into the building, a new south-side entry and a new parking lot. Also, a glass wall will overlook the future Town Square, providing a view and natural light tot he 1984 Carnegie section of the library.
“We are ready to get this all done,” Checkai said. “It is exciting for the staff and exciting for the community. Everyone is excited about moving forward.”
The closure date was based on the arrival of the furniture, the library director said. A moving company from Fort Atkinson will be delivering 96 carts to use for moving all the materials. Those 96 carts will arrive on two semi-trailer trucks. The library has installed a new elevator which will be utilized for the move.
Staff will be moving the items during the next six weeks. The library is planning to reopen Jan. 24, 2022.
“We are hoping everything will be ready for a soft opening on Jan. 24 with a grand celebration to be held in the spring when we can take it outside and enjoy the grounds around the library,” Checkai said.
But some of the vendors have indicated they will not have all the items needed by the Jan. 24 opening due to shipping issues, Checkai said. “The project for the most part is going really well. But now we are running into problems of not getting supplies.”
Work on the roof of the 1984 section of the library will begin next week. That portion of the project was held up due to a delay in receiving materials.
No items are due and no fines will be charged while the library is closed, Checkai said. There will be no book drop in front of the library and the drive-up book service will be wrapped off so patrons can not return materials there.
For the past 2 1/2 to 3 weeks, the Watertown library has not allowed patrons to place holds on materials, pending the closure. People can pick up materials at other libraries in the system, including Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Waterloo, Oconomowoc and any library in Waukesha County, Checkai said.
