After several complaints of a rough railroad crossing, Canadian Pacific Railroad most of this week will perform maintenance at its South Third Street crossing at Hyland Avenue and Clyman Street.

Southbound traffic at South Third and East Milwaukee streets will be detoured onto East Milwaukee Street to South Church Street. Motorists will be directed onto South Church Street to Stimpson Street to River Drive and then to Clark Street before they are guided onto South Third Street.

Watertown street employees will help Canadian Pacific Railroad with pavement patching, according to a release from the city’s engineering department.

Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland thanked Fourth District Alderman Dan Bartz for getting the crossing issue addressed.

“This is a good example of what the city can do when it works together,” she said.

Recommended for you

Load comments