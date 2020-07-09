For the second day, the American Red Cross blood drive surpassed its goal in Watertown.
Sixty-three donors provided 66 pints of blood to the American Red Cross on Tuesday, surpassing the goal of 40 pints.
On Monday, the blood drive netted 94 pints, four pints above its goal of 90 pints.
At Tuesday’s blood drive, there were 46 pints of whole blood collected, with 10 double donors for 20 pints. There were six deferrals.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors were Jeff Schlatter, 10 gallons; Carl A. Krueger, three gallons; and Mary Rinka, one gallon. Power donors included Eric Gonder, Ben Hoppenrath, Erik Jappinen, Susan Kalinka, Carl Krueger, Todd Narkis, Matt Nottling, Joseph Ognenoff, Jeff Schlatter, and Peter Von Rueden.
Other donors were Jenny Ahorner, Stephen Baurichter, Abigail Beltz, George Booth, Craig Burkhard, Richard Chivers, David DeCono, Heidi Deglow, Cherilyn Emond, Debra Ferguson, Catherine Fauser, Donald Griffin, Joan Gucciardi, Linda Hafferman, Tim Halbach, Scott Hartung, James Hoefler, Tim Hollenback, Robert Johnson, Tracy Johnson, Matthew Kalinka, Susan Kalinka, Hollie Killmon, Saral Kolell, Margaret Krahe, Tanya Krause, Betty Krueger, Victor Krueger, Scott Lovrine, Kathleen Lueck, Earl Martin, Carri Lopez-Mulvaney, Mary Nilsen, Carol Peters, AJ Ritschke, Douglas Schilling, Patti Schilling, Sandra Schultz, Monica Swaagman, Andy Swanson, Melanie Swanson, Alice Tesch, Abigail Tiedtke, Michael Timm, Naomi Vana, Tricia Voigt, Donald Wesemann, Jim Wilkes, Elinor Zgonc, and Michael Zwolanek.
