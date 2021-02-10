Until the Rock River seawall is repaired, Town Square construction will be delayed and not begin until 2022, according to a spokesman for SmithGroup, an architectural and engineering firm, who spoke at a recent meeting of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority.
The firm has been working on the Town Square design.
Concerns were raised early in the design phases, but it wasn’t until after the demolition and remediation was finished a complete assessment of the area could be made. To address the problems, the seawall will need to be reengineered to meet DNR standards and code, while providing a strong foundation to construct the Town Square’s Rock River dock.
“Give this new information and the length of time it will take to obtain DNR permits and approvals, the opening date of the Town Square has been postponed to spring 2022,” RDA Vice Chairman Nate Salas said. “Everyone is disappointed with this news. However, the RDA and the City of Watertown feel it is more important for the long-term success of the Town Square to address these issues now.”
The original opening of the Town Square was set to take place in the fall of 2021.
RDA officials said the delay will not add to the estimated cost for the project, but will consume the full amount set aside for the retaining wall portion.
“Concern for the public’s safety and risk of structural failure in the future, outweighed any thought of moving forward without solving for the seawall now,” Salas said. “Know that the RDA and the City of Watertown are 100% committed to completing the Town Square project and look forward to the day when we can, as a community, gather and celebrate.”
Construction is scheduled to begin before this year’s end.
