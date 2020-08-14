IXONIA — The annual Ixonia Town and Country Days will be held Saturday and Sunday at Ixonia Fireman’s Park.
But things will be different from past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will not have any of the children’s entertainment,” said Josh Nettsheim, co-chairman of the event. “In the past we had bouncy houses and face painting. That has been eliminated to encourage more social distancing,” he said.
Plus, he cited the difficulties in keeping the bouncy house clean and sanitized between children.
“We also won’t have as many tents for sitting under,” Nettsheim said. The picnic tables in the park have been spread out per social distancing guidelines.
“There will be lots of social distancing compared to the past,” the co-chairman said. The restrooms have been spaced appropriately and the vendors will be serving faster for a quicker turn-around time to avoid lines. “The service should be faster to avoid people congregating,” he said.
Food and beverages will be served by Biggs Bar & Grill of Watertown.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday with a Badger Truck Pullers Association truck pull sponsored by Biggs Bar & Grill.
There is as $5 fee to see the trucks, with children admitted free.
There will be stock gas and stock diesel classes with $250 top prize.
The band Crossfire will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday and perform until midnight.
Sunday’s activities begin with a parade starting at 11 a.m. About 40 units have registered to participate. “For a small community, it is a nice parade,” Nettsheim said.
This year parade participants are not allowed to hand out food or candy to avoid contact with people.
“We have a few less bands than past years, but about the same number of units,” Nettsheim said.
The parade will wind through the community ending at the park.
The band UnXpected will take the stage from 1 to 5 p.m. for live music.
At 5:30 pm, the big raffle drawing will take place at the park pavilion. The top prize is $5,000.
One noticeable change this year is the absence of the Ixonia Lions Club as a co-sponsor of the event. The Ixonia Volunteer Fireman’s Association Inc., a non-profit organization, is the main sponsor this year. The association is not part of the fire department.
Other sponsors of the event include Piskula’s welding and fabrication of Ixonia, five nine, Spoerl Trucking Inc., Von Loppys bar and grill and John’s Service.
Every dollar raised during the weekend stays in the community. The proceeds from the event provide support for the Ixonia Food Pantry, the Town of Ixonia Fire Department and EMS, youth baseball and softball programs, local 4-H programs and scholarships for local college students, along with other numerous donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.