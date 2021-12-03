JEFFERSON — Jefferson has come through typhoid fever, scarlet fever, the grippe, polio and now COVID-19.
It has weathered fires, murders, recessions, depressions and Prohibition. It has seen major industries come and go.
At the same time, it has built fire departments, historical societies, churches, schools, and businesses. It has fostered invention, learning, culture and a sense of community.
There is much to celebrate about the community’s past and, thanks to an involved citizenry, much to look forward to in its future.
All of these aspects of Jefferson’s history will come to the fore at the community’s 185th anniversary celebration Sunday afternoon.
The open house-style celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Historical Museum, located on the lower level of city hall.
The event marks the 185th year since Jefferson was settled by Europeans, though of course the area’s history stretches back long before that, through countless eons of Native American civilization. The local museum contains but a few artifacts from the Native American eras, but it has a wealth of exhibits and memorabilia from the past century-and-a-half.
Museum curator Vicki Schicker was born and raised in Jefferson and returned to her hometown in 2009 after spending four decades teaching in Dubuque, Iowa.
Schicker said that if anyone had told her 16-year-old self that she would some day take on the mantle as keeper of Jefferson’s history, she would have pooh-poohed the idea.
But returning home after spending several decades away from her hometown gave Schicker a greater appreciation for the community, the people who live here and the details of their lives, past and present combined.
Coming back to what had become an “entirely different city” led Schicker to start investigating the city’s past.
She was surprised to learn that Jefferson had once been larger than Fort Atkinson, but unlike its southern neighbor — whose Jones and Hoard families remained prominent throughout the city’s history — Jefferson lost most of its major industries from its early and middle eras.
Still, Schicker found she was fascinated by the city’s hidden side, from the secret brewery tunnel under what’s now the Fort Community Credit Union to the spate of robberies the city endured during Prohibition; from the lurid murders in the city’s past to the tales of local rogues, characters and entrepreneurs who had helped make the city what it is today.
Schicker became the curator for the Jefferson Historical Museum 11 years ago.
Through this role, she has continued to learn about her hometown, an exploration full of delightful surprises and rewarding contacts.
Over her time with the historical society, Schicker said she has been pleased to be able to both expand the museum’s collections and to expand the space it occupies, with 16 rooms now open to the public.
The crowning glory of the museum is the new brewery history room, made possible by a generous donation from the Heger family.
This family once ran one of the city’s largest industries, one of several breweries in the German tradition which flourished in Jefferson for many decades before Prohibition.
Sunday’s event
There will be no official ceremony at Sunday’s open house, though Mayor Dale Oppermann and the Jefferson Common Council have crafted a proclamation honoring the past 185 years of history.
This weekend’s anniversary event will include self-guided tours, holiday-themed contests and giveaways for the whole family, and refreshments.
There will be a count-the-Christmas-tree contest for youngsters, with cash prizes.
Adults can estimate the number of Hershey’s kisses in a jar, while kids can count a mixed candy collection featuring such old-fashioned favorites as Moon Pie, Chuckles, Vacomilk, Mallo Cups, Dubble Bubble and Mounds bars.
As a pandemic precaution, the historical society will not have a giant cake this year, but there will be birthday cupcakes, birthday cookies from the community’s five-generation Bon Ton bakery.
Other refreshments – to be shared in the historical society’s big meeting room — will include big bowls of prepackaged crackers, chips and other salty snacks, juice, water, coffee.
The historical society also hopes to give out a prize to its 500th visitor (volunteers and official personnel are not counted in the total) and to honor the society’s volunteer of the year in a surprise ceremony.
“It is our privilege to recognize and to honor our founders, who in 1836 found the location that we know as the City of Jefferson to be a favorable place to live, to establish a business, to work and to enjoy all the recreational opportunities Jefferson County has to offer, just as it is today,” said Oppermann.
“We are grateful for the many dedicated members and volunteers of the Jefferson Historical Society for keeping our community’s heritage alive and open to the public on a regular basis.”
Oppermann said he’d love to see community members come out to help celebrate this heritage, either during Sunday’s special open house or during the museum’s regular open hours throughout the month of December.
