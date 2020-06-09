It’s a gruesome task and probably not something a person would ever think about — until the need arises.
But what happens and who cleans up, when a person in Jefferson or Dodge County is murdered, commits suicide violently, or is the subject of an unattended death? An unattended death is one in which a person dies alone, with the body sometimes decomposing for a lengthy period of time.
Whether the incident occurs in a home or business, rooms — and in the worst cases, entire structures — can be severely damaged, and the cleanup process is amazingly complex on many physical, emotional, financial and governmental levels.
Even to some members of local law enforcement and fire departments, the business of crime scene biohazard cleanup is a mystery, with some approached for interviews for this 2-part series not knowing how the agencies work, or how to find them.
According to government officials and those who work in the biohazard remediation business in the area, dealing with messy crime scenes over the decades has been dotted with con artists and fly-by-night operators who have done inferior jobs, only to surprise distraught, grieving families with bills for thousands of dollars. Law enforcement, medical examiners and others interviewed, urged all who find themselves in situations in which a loved one has passed away under extreme circumstances to beware of dishonest businesses that lurk on the dark side of biohazard cleanup.
Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel talked about his approach to helping families through these incidents.
“This is a good topic to be addressing,” Schoebel said, alluding to how little information the public has on how to handle such tragedies. “Often the medical examiner’s office, or law enforcement, will talk to the family involved if we think (biohazard cleanup) might be something to consider. Sometimes families might ask about it. I, personally, haven’t used any and Dodge County doesn’t do any remediation. That’s a family’s or property owner’s decision. I don’t recommend any businesses. However, I do maintain a list of companies that I do provide, if someone wants one.”
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch also has a list of biohazard remediation services at the ready and, like Schoebel, shows no preference to any. She adds others to her list when she becomes aware of them. Tesch is familiar with some, because they have either been vendors at Wisconsin Coroners and Medical Examiners Association conferences, or they have visited the state to speak to her about their services.
Schoebel said, although most deaths may not require such a service, there are “definitely situations that require additional help.” He said a professional, experienced, well-trained company can provide assistance during one of life’s most distasteful challenges.
“I think it’s important to note that there are companies — local and national — that work in Dodge and Jefferson Counties,” he said. “Even though it’s not something people want to think about at the time the service is needed, insurance and cost should be considered. I tell families it’s OK to check with a couple of companies to see if they provide the services they need, what they will do, how much it costs and if something might be covered by insurance.”
Tesch said biohazard cleanup companies are important, because they keep infectious agents from the public.
“Additionally, their services are an invaluable resource to families,” she said. “Their service minimizes any added emotional trauma that the family might experience if left with the duty to clean up following the death of their loved one. Family should not be responsible for this.”
Tesch said she and local funeral directors sometimes clean small areas of crime scenes to try to relieve the burden on families. However, when the biohazard cleanup exceeds their abilities, she will recommend the family call a professional cleanup company.
As with others interviewed, Tesch encouraged families to call and ask if the biohazard company they are considering is insured and licensed, with its services paid for by homeowner’s or property insurance. She also said it is important to check to see if their work is in compliance with OSHA and other governmental standards.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Parker stressed his department’s belief in the value of professional biohazard services. He said it is common practice for his department to inform families of the availability of biohazard cleanup. He noted, however, the department urges people to carefully research such firms using the internet, a homeowner’s insurance agent, or to locate others who have used a particular company for references.
Among the biohazard remediation businesses serving Jefferson and Dodge Counties is Watertown’s Zastrow Building Maintenance Co. Inc. (ZBM). Terry Zastrow is CEO of ZBM and, in addition to basic janitorial work in offices, factories and homes, is personally involved in biohazard cleanup, along with four members of her staff.
Zastrow began working in crime scene cleanup almost two decades ago, when an associate discovered an unattended death and didn’t know who to call to clean the affected area.
“Because we were predominately a cleaning company at that time, they decided to call us to see if we would clean it,” Zastrow said. “We started doing this around 2000 and although it was not required, I became certified in early 2003.”
Zastrow said she is able to clean up gruesome crime scenes and unattended deaths not so much because she has a strong stomach, but because she has a strong mind.
“It’s about having a strong mind and the ability to disconnect from the situation,” she said. “We need a strong mind to help us deal with the visuals, or to deal with family members being heartbroken and crying due to an unexpected death. We also try to disassociate from incident.”
ZBM staff is also trained in other specialty services, such as microbial remediation, structural drying, lead remediation and water damage restoration. Crime scene cleanup constitutes about 10 percent of ZBM’s workload.
Zastrow and her staff wear hazmat suits and respirators when working at the more challenging crime scenes, as well as in other dangerous cleanup scenarios.
“Not only do we want to ensure our staff are safe on all sites, but we follow OSHA guidelines,” she said. “During our site assessment, we complete a job-hazard analysis which determines what will be worn, whether we’re cleaning up blood, bat guano or sanitizing viruses.”
Hazards to the cleaners not only include biological, blood-borne pathogens and chemicals, but also sharps, power tools, and other equipment.
“We need to be aware of the potential for life-threatening hazards that are not visible to the naked eye,” Zastrow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.