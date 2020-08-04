Born receives outstanding legislator award

BEAVER DAM — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, was honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for his work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 legislative session.
“Representative Born’s leadership and commitment to county issues this past session has been extraordinary,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “He understands the important relationship between counties and the state, and always is watchful for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. We are proud to work alongside him to advance sensible legislation and present him with this award.”
The WCA Outstanding Legislator Award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts. These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
In addition, Born’s staff of Nicole Borgerding and James Fenley both received a WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff Award for their efforts on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association.
“Staff is so imperative to the legislative process and we recognize these dedicated individuals with our awards,” said O’Connell. “We are excited to name Nicole and James as WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff and are grateful for their partnership with our WCA Government Affairs Team.”
WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels and is located in Madison. For more information, visit www.wicounties.org.
