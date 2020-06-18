During her COVID-19 update to the Watertown Common Council Tuesday, Mayor Emily McFarland said the age groups 20-29 and 30-39 remain the most active in the city in terms of positive tests for the virus and the past weekend reflected the highest level of active cases at one time, so far.
McFarland was assisted in her usual council COVID-19 presentation Tuesday by the city’s health officer, Carol Quest, who said she wants the community at-large and city businesses to know that she and her colleagues are ready to help Watertown in its ongoing, gradual re-opening of businesses, governmental and educational facilities. The city is using various reliable sources of information regarding how to proceed safely, as things like park and recreation, as well as library activities are restored, to a limited degree, during the ongoing pandemic.
“We are supporting our community as we safely reopen,” Quest said.
McFarland said the city has hired additional limited-term employees to work on COVID-19 matters, including one who is a Spanish-speaker and two who are former city public health nurses. The three have extensive employment histories with the city.
McFarland also said Cares Act funding has been useful to the city in deploying staff to battle the coronavirus since February.
The mayor said the Watertown Public Library reopened this week and work that has gone into the facility again being made available to public has been, “very impressive.”
“This is a much-needed service,” McFarland said, adding park and recreation programs are bouncing back, with the city borrowing concepts about safely presenting certain programs from national athletic organizations.
Quest said she hopes members of the community do not become desensitized to the human impacts of the pandemic when they continually see numbers, graphs and statistics presented regarding the toll COVID-19 is taking on the community.
“This is our community. These are our neighbors, fellow residents and co-workers,” she said. “We have to keep this human.”
Polling place
The council also approved a resolution to change the polling location for Aldermanic District 1, which encompasses Wards 1 and 2, from Marquardt Manor Chapel to city hall for the Aug. 12 partisan primary and all subsequent elections, due to COVID-19 concerns for the elderly at Marquardt.
