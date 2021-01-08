Kolehouse selected Good Citizen at Jefferson High School

JEFFERSON — This year Jefferson High School chose Jordan Kolehouse, daughter of Patrick and Heidi Kolehouse of Jefferson, as their Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen of the Year based on her high academic success, leadership and her school and community service.
Kolehouse has maintained a high grade point average while taking advanced placement courses throughout her high school career.
An active participant in many activities while in high school, she was in student council, Rotary Interact, National Honor Society, Eagle Crew and participated in tennis and softball. Described as a “strong and compassionate leader,” she was secretary of Skills USA, selected as a Student Rotarian, in the National Music Honors Society and “Student of the Month” twice.
Outside of school, Kolehouse has been involved in the community by caroling at Alden Estates, helping at the firemen’s pancake breakfast and volunteered with the Christmas Neighbors food drive. And, she has worked outside of school at Culvers, Menards and Wal-Mart over the last three years.
Kolehouse plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in environmental engineering in order to help the planet or teach math because she loves seeing people learn and understand. One of Kolehouse’s teachers said of her, “Jordan’s determination, enthusiasm and desire to improve the world around her will serve her well as she accomplishes her career, community, and personal goals.”
The Good Citizens Program in Jefferson County is sponsored by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
