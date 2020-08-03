LEBANON — Several area fire departments — including Watertown’s — were busy Saturday from approximately 6 to 10 p.m. fighting a barn fire that broke out at W4509 Morningside Road in Lebanon. No injuries were reported.
According to Lebanon Fire Chief Ben Tietz, responding departments included Lebanon, Watertown, Ixonia, Ashippun and Hustisford.
Tietz called the fire a relatively simple one to fight, because there wasn’t a lot of hay in the barn and no animals were present. He added the barn was fairly empty. Tietz said the building contained some bails of straw, a tractor and some equipment that was destroyed in the blaze.
The owner of the barn is Delbert Maass.
Tietz said investigations have not yet revealed a cause of the fire and a damage estimate is pending.
“It was an old barn, but it was in good shape,” Tietz said, adding that the scene was cleared by fire personnel at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
“There was nothing suspicious about the fire,” Tietz said. “They were out in the barn earlier and they came back and were surprised it was on fire. Our only thought was that someone might have left a light on and some cobwebs caught fire. But nobody really knows, because things are destroyed.”
Tietz said the structure was thoroughly involved when Lebanon’s fire personnel arrived.
“The roof caved in, so the top was a total loss. It was dry lumber,” Tietz said, noting the basement was not damaged and items in that location were able to be salvaged.
