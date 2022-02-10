JEFFERSON — Area nature lovers will be pleased to hear that Jefferson County is moving closer to perpetual protection and management of a 42-acre parcel of natural land along Highway A in the town of Lake Mills.
The site, known locally as the Trieloff Property, is located on the far south end of Marsh Lake, which connects to Rock Lake to the north.
According to a resolution approved Tuesday evening by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, the Jefferson County Parks Department has been working with Groundswell Conservancy Inc. and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more than four years to acquire the parcel.
The land is part of the Lake Mills Wildlife Area Project Boundary and, according to the county, provides opportunity for both conservation and public access to Marsh Lake and Rock Lake for a variety of nature-based, outdoor recreation activities.
Groundswell Conservancy Inc., is a Wisconsin-based, non-stock corporation with one of its missions being to manage natural areas to care for wildlife and connect communities to the land.
Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Nass, who lives nearby, said this is non-buildable property that would offer the public rare lake access in that area.
Supervisor George Jaeckel, however, said Tuesday he felt the county has enough properties like the Trieloff site in its park system and costs to the county of managing it could become a problem.
“It bugs me that it comes to us this way,” Jaeckel said. “It seems like a backhanded way to give it to the county. We own a heck of a lot of acreage over on the other side of the lake, with a beautiful park. The City of Lake Mills has the beaches on the east side of the lake. There is no fiscal cost to the county now, but there will be in the future if we decide to go ahead with this.”
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said the deal, if it is realized, would be similar to the one that governs ownership and management of Cappie’s Landing. That public area, just south of Watertown on the Rock River, is owned by the DNR, but is maintained by the county.
The memorandum of agreement approved by the board related to the Trieloff property provides the framework to allow the county to continue to move forward as a partner with Groundswell Conservancy and the Wisconsin DNR on the acquisition, management and future development of the land.
The Jefferson County Parks Committee considered this resolution at its meeting on Feb. 7 and recommended forwarding it to the county board for approval.
The resolution also offered insight into the Lake Mills Wildlife Area.
“The Lake Mills Wildlife Area is comprised of a diverse variety of wildlife habitat types covering approximately 3,300 acres,” the resolution stated. “The habitat types include open water marsh, large areas of wet prairie, lowland hardwoods with tamarack, and oak savanna uplands.”
The conservancy is seeking acquisition funds to purchase the property from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and other public and private sources, which may include Jefferson County, the resolution stated.
The more technical aspects of the resolution indicated that its approval allows Wehmeier to enter into the memorandum of agreement with Groundswell Conservancy and this action includes that the county assumes management responsibilities for the parcel, including the preparation of a land management plan jointly agreed to by the county and the conservancy. This management plan will address creating public access to the property to allow nature-based outdoor recreation activities for the public and accepting donation of the property if the conservancy wants to donate it to the county. If the county would take ownership of the property after donation, it would become an addition to the Jefferson County Park system. The property could also be donated to the state.
The resolution approved Tuesday has no fiscal impact to the county, because any agreements negotiated that would be related to it will be brought back to the board of supervisors before execution.
Interim Parks Director Kevin Wiesmann said the county has been working as a partner on the project with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and stressed the importance of the property falling within a DNR wildlife boundary that wraps around Rock Lake.
“This (proposal) ties in with this, so the goal of acquiring this is to add this to the existing DNR property,” Wiesmann said. “So the DNR would maintain ownership of this and we want to be a partner, because we do see value in this being added and seeing it become part of the wildlife area. So Groundswell’s process in this is that they do the acquisition and then turn ownership over to the DNR. If something comes up and Groundswelll has difficulty in the management of the property, we want to make sure we are there to help with that and we are a partner in providing access to the these resources. The goal in the longterm is for the DNR to own this. The hope of this is that there will be (public) access to the lake through this site.”
Any future agreement that is reached will have to pass muster with the county board.
