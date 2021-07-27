The Watertown Police Department received 16,578 calls for service in 2020, and officers used force on only 42 of those calls.
It’s not by accident. They regularly train for this all the time.
Just this past Wednesday, Watertown police officers trained in de-escalation tactics with one fictions scenario involving a boisterous bar patron who is no longer wanted in the bar.
Officers arrive at the “scene” and find “patrons” arguing with one another. Officers take one of the patrons away and deal with the main person. Ultimately, the disruptive individual makes a movement that requires the officers to go hands on. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by separating everyone, but after multiple attempts to get verbal cooperation, the officers have no choice but to escort the person out from the bar.
“This is a dangerous environment to be in,” Watertown Patrol Capt. Ben Olsen said. “People are intoxicated and there are potential weapons everywhere, such as glass bottles. Not acting may cause an increased risk of harm to everyone in the immediate area. When officers used force, it was minimal. We removed the person from the establishment.”
He said different situations call for different uses of force, such as compliance holds, using pepper spray or taking someone down to the ground.
Olsen said the department looked to Watertown Police Sgt. Mike Roehl, who is a certified instructor through the State of Wisconsin, to assist in the de-escalation training. Roehl is also a defense and arrest tactics instructor.
Another scenario Roehl used involved an unwanted person at a gas station, but the individual has a cognitive disability and is non-verbal.
Officers attempt to coax the individual out of the building, but are unsuccessful. They become aware of a similar service call where a caregiver is contacted to help. Officers end up calling the caregiver again to get through to the individual.
“Unlike the bar scenario, this one is designed to get the officers to slow down, understand what is going on, try to build rapport and investigate further by looking at call history,” Olsen said. “Officers then take what they learn and discuss it. The scenarios are designed to test the judgment of the officer. They should be asking themselves, ‘Is there anything else I can do to have a safe and successful outcome to this situation?’”
It was 20 years ago the department changed its approach.
On Jan. 1, 2001, the Watertown Police Department implemented a use of force policy that required an officer to report the following:
• Any action resulting in the discharge of a firearm;
• Any action involving the pointing of a firearm at a person;
• Any action that results in, or is alleged to have resulted in, injury or death of another person;
• Any force applied through the use of lethal or less lethal weapons;
• Any action involving the pointing or use of a TASER which contributes to the control of the subject; and,
• Any action involving weaponless physical force at any level greater than a compliance hold.
It’s a different way of acting.
“The biggest take away is that time and resources are on our side,” Olsen said. “Again, our use of force numbers is low. Officers are already using these strategies in the field. Still, it’s important to discuss these scenarios and keep them fresh in our minds.”
